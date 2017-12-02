Another Northridge surge dooms Fresno State women’s basketball team

The Fresno State women’s basketball team took a hard loss Saturday afternoon on the road, falling 85-72 at Cal State Northridge.
The host Matadors jumped to a 50-27 halftime lead en route to just their second victory of the season. (The other Northridge victory came against visiting Arizona.)
It was the Matadors’ second straight win over the Bulldogs in a series Fresno State has otherwise dominated (21-5 all-time). The Bulldogs a little more than a year ago blew a 15-point halftime lead in losing to Northridge 61-57 at Save Mart Center. Cal State Northridge closed with a 20-2 run over the final 7-plus minutes.
The Matadors continued running at the start of Saturday’s game, building a 20-point lead with 3:18 left in the first half and cruising from there.
Candice White scored 34 for Fresno State along with a team-high six rebounds. Maddi Utti added 13 points.
Up next
PACIFIC AT FRESNO STATE
- Thursday: 7 p.m. at the Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 2-5, Tigers 4-2
- Of note: Pacific is at Northern Colorado on Sunday.
