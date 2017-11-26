This time, things line up right for Bulldogs against Montana State

Fresno State guard Deshon Taylor scored a season-high 31 points in the Bulldogs’ 80-67 victory over Montana State on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 at Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs were 32 of 39 from the foul line, 29 of 32 in the second half. Taylor scored 11 of his 31 on free throws, hitting 11 of 12. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com