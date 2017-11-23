Bulldogs land coveted spot in 2018 Wooden Legacy tournament

Fresno State has landed a spot in the prestigious 2018 Wooden Legacy, a boost for the Bulldogs’ national profile after winning 20 or more games in three of the past four seasons.

Fresno State coach Rodney Terry has led the Bulldogs to 20 or more wins in three out of the past four seasons. The Bulldogs are 3-2 this season and play Montana State at the Save Mart Center on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Seven of the eight teams to play in the tournament were announced on Thursday – the field will also include Miami, Utah, Northwestern, Seton Hall, Hawaii and Lasalle. One more team will be added at a later date to round out the eight-team tournament, which will be played Nov. 22, 23 and 25 at Titan Gym on the Cal State Fullerton campus.

All of the games will be televised by ESPN Networks.

The Bee reported last month that the Bulldogs would play in the tournament, which was formed in 2013 in a merger of the John R. Wooden Classic and Anaheim Classic.

UCLA beat Texas A&M to win the tournament championship last season and Michigan State beat Providence to win the title in 2015. Washington and San Diego State won in 2014 and ’13.

The Bulldogs (3-2) this season are playing in the Cancun Challenge – they split games this week in Cancun, losing to Evansville and beating George Mason in the third-place game in the Riviera Division, and on Sunday will play Montana State at the Save Mart Center in a noon tipoff.