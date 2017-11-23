Bulldogs land coveted spot in 2018 Wooden Legacy tournament

Fresno State has landed a spot in the prestigious 2018 Wooden Legacy, a boost for the Bulldogs’ national profile after winning 20 or more games in three of the past four seasons.
Never miss a local story.
Seven of the eight teams to play in the tournament were announced on Thursday – the field will also include Miami, Utah, Northwestern, Seton Hall, Hawaii and Lasalle. One more team will be added at a later date to round out the eight-team tournament, which will be played Nov. 22, 23 and 25 at Titan Gym on the Cal State Fullerton campus.
All of the games will be televised by ESPN Networks.
The Bee reported last month that the Bulldogs would play in the tournament, which was formed in 2013 in a merger of the John R. Wooden Classic and Anaheim Classic.
UCLA beat Texas A&M to win the tournament championship last season and Michigan State beat Providence to win the title in 2015. Washington and San Diego State won in 2014 and ’13.
The Bulldogs (3-2) this season are playing in the Cancun Challenge – they split games this week in Cancun, losing to Evansville and beating George Mason in the third-place game in the Riviera Division, and on Sunday will play Montana State at the Save Mart Center in a noon tipoff.
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
Up next
MONTANA STATE AT FRESNO STATE
- Sunday: Noon at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 3-2, Bobcats 4-2
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
- Of note: Montana State won both of its games in Cancun playing in the Mayan Division of the Cancun Challenge opposite the Bulldogs in the Riviera Division, beating Binghamton 74-64 and Southeast Missouri State 88-82 on Wednesday in the championship game. Southeast Missouri State hit 56.9 percent of its shots but were 4 of 15 at the 3-point line. Montana State was led by junior guard Tyler Hall, who hit 11 of 19 shots including 8 of 15 at the 3-point line in scoring a game-high 34 points. The other four Bobcats starters combined for 25 points and the Bobcats got 29 off the bench. Hall scored 18 points in the victory over Binghamton and was 11 of 21 at the 3-point line.
Comments