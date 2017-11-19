Bulldogs struggle with their shooting and Riverside capitalizes for first win

The Fresno State women’s basketball team ran out of gas in the fourth quarter Sunday in a 68-56 loss to UC Riverside at the Save Mart Center.
The Bulldogs (1-2) headed into the fourth trailing 54-48 then were outscored 14-8 the rest of the way, shooting just 3 of 15 in the quarter and their last basket coming with 2:16 remaining.
Kristina Cavey scored 13 points for the Bulldogs, Breanne Knishka had 12 and Candice White added 10.
Fresno State shot just 27.9% for the game (17 of 61).
Skyler Lewis had 20 points and Michelle Curry scored 15 to lead UC Riverside to its first victory after three losses to open the season.
Fresno State next heads to Texas to take on UT Arlington at noon Friday.
