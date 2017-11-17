Bulldogs’ late run has little impact in 83-75 loss at Arkansas

For Fresno State, one rough half of basketball followed another Friday. Up against Arkansas, an SEC team, on the road, that was trouble.
The Bulldogs, after sizzling through two warmup games, didn’t shoot it well, turned it over far too much and at the defensive end had a tough time matching up with 6-foot-11 freshman Daniel Gafford or guards Jaylen Barford and Anton Beard in an 83-75 loss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Never miss a local story.
“We have to communicate better and not give up easy baskets in transition and we gave up some of those, especially in the first half,” coach Rodney Terry said. “We didn’t play particularly well, I thought, in terms of sticking to the game plan from a defensive standpoint or an offensive standpoint.
“When you come into environments like this you have to come in and work the game against good teams on the road. We settled in a little bit into the second half and started to do some things we asked out guys to do and put together a few stops, but then we’d have something come back and bite us a little bit.”
In the first half, the Bulldogs went through stretches where they were 0 of 7 and 0 of 6 and had 10 turnovers that led to 14 Arkansas points. In season-opening victories over UC Santa Cruz and Cal State Northridge, they had eight and seven turnovers.
Fresno State had 16 turnovers, leading to 20 points for Arkansas. The Bulldogs in opening 2-0 had eight versus UC Santa Cruz and seven against Cal State Northridge.
In the second half, the Bulldogs made an effort to pound the ball inside and sophomore forward Bryson Williams hit five consecutive shots – two short jumpers, a tip-in, a layup and a dunk.
But that was followed by another extended stretch where they couldn’t make a shot and turned over the basketball.
Terrell Carter II scored at the rim at the 17:22 mark and the Bulldogs’ next made basket came on a 3-pointer by Deshon Taylor at 9:37, cutting a deficit that had swelled to as many as 19 points to 14.
“Bryson was really good in the second half,” Terry said. “The first half I thought he was a little shaky at times and uncomfortable at times facing the basket. But that’s growing pains. He’s going to be better as the season goes along.
“We know what we can do in the paint, we’re still trying to develop him facing the basket a little for us and we have to have a couple of out other post guys emerge for us and give us something, not just from a scoring standpoint, but a rebounding presence, a defensive presence, and give us some positive minutes.”
Fresno State put together a late run through the final 3:48, but before hitting nine of its last 11 shots was 19 of 50 (38 percent). The Bulldogs finished with 16 turnovers.
Williams scored a career-high 22 points, hitting 11 of 15 shots before fouling out with 1:32 to go. The rest of the Bulldogs, going eight deep, were 17 of 46 (36.9 percent), including 6 of 16 on 3-pointers (37.5 percent).
Fresno State (2-1) was never out of it, but that late run didn’t raise the threat level much for the Razorbacks (3-0). The Bulldogs got within 81-75 with 6 seconds remaining on a layup by Ray Bowles Jr., who had that one basket in eight attempts.
Some BIG TIME highlights from tonight. Enjoy ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gMjPsjVmjB— Razorback Basketball (@RazorbackMBB) November 18, 2017
Led by Gafford, who scored 25 points with eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals, Arkansas scored 36 points on layups and dunks and 25 at the foul line.
“They have a good team,” Terry said. “Any time you return senior guards and guards that can play the way their guards play, (Daryl) Macon, Barford and Beard, those are some good guards.
“They’ve been battle-tested and obviously those guys played at an elite level last year, they were key guys playing key minutes, and then we let the young kid come in and feel good and play great. He’s going to be a really good player, and he affected the game at both ends of the floor. You can’t let that happen.”
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
Up next
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: UC RIVERSIDE AT FRESNO STATE
- Sunday: 2 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 1-1, Highlanders 0-3
- TV: Mountain West Network
MEN’S BASKETBALL: FRESNO STATE VS. EVANSVILLE
- Tuesday: 5:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico
- Records: Bulldogs 2-1, Purple Aces 3-0
- TV/radio: CBS Sports Network/KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: The Purple Aces play Binghamton on Saturday looking to build on a 3-0 start that includes victories over Arkansas State, North Carolina Central and Southeast Missouri State. Evansville has allowed 56 points per game and been led at the offensive end by 6-foot-6 guard Ryan Taylor. Taylor has taken 34 percent of the Purple Aces’ shots and though hitting only 39.6 percent is averaging 23 points per game. Guard Dru Smith is second in scoring, averaging 12 points along with 7.3 assists.
ARKANSAS 83, FRESNO STATE 75
FG
FT
Reb
Min
M-A
M-A
O-T
A
PF
PTS
B.Williams
32
11-15
0-1
5-9
2
5
22
Carter
13
2-5
1-3
2-2
0
4
5
Bowles
29
1-8
1-2
2-5
2
2
3
Hopkins
38
4-8
1-5
1-10
5
4
9
D.Taylor
33
4-14
10-10
0-4
1
2
19
J.Taylor
28
4-7
0-0
0-1
0
4
12
Bittner
16
1-2
0-0
1-4
1
4
3
Grimes
11
1-2
0-1
1-4
0
4
2
McWilliams
0+
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
28-61
13-22
12-39
11
29
75
Percentages: FG .459, FT .591. 3-pointers: 6-16, .375 (J.Taylor 4-7, Bittner 1-1, D.Taylor 1-5, Bowles 0-3). Team rebounds: 1. Turnovers: 16 (B.Williams 3, D.Taylor 3, Hopkins 3, J.Taylor 2, Bittner, Bowles, Carter, Grimes, Team). Steals: 5 (Hopkins 2, B.Williams, Bowles, J.Taylor). Technicals: None.
FG
FT
Reb
Min
M-A
M-A
O-T
A
PF
PTS
Bailey
28
1-2
3-4
2-5
3
3
5
Thompson
10
1-2
1-3
1-1
0
4
3
Barford
35
5-13
6-8
3-7
5
3
18
Beard
28
5-9
4-6
0-3
3
3
15
Macon
34
3-10
4-4
1-2
1
1
11
Gafford
30
9-11
7-10
0-8
1
3
25
Jones
16
3-6
0-0
0-2
1
0
6
Hall
14
0-2
0-1
0-3
1
2
0
Osabuohien
5
0-1
0-2
1-1
0
2
0
Totals
200
27-56
25-38
8-32
15
21
83
Percentages: FG .482, FT .658. 3-pointers: 4-14, .286 (Barford 2-4, Beard 1-3, Macon 1-3, Hall 0-1, Osabuohien 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team rebounds: 1. Turnovers: 11 (Thompson 4, Macon 3, Barford 2, Gafford, Hall). Blocks: 6 (Gafford 3, Bailey 2, Macon). Steals: 5 (Gafford 2, Beard, Hall, Macon). Technicals: None.
Fresno State
25
50
—
75
Arkansas
39
44
—
83
A — 12,227 (19,368).
Comments