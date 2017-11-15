Arizona State has Bulldogs women one through five, adding up to big loss

Playing way up from its opener, Fresno State had more than a few problems Wednesday against Arizona State.
High on that list was offense and getting shots to fall, which didn’t make for a very soft landing for the Bulldogs in an 81-49 loss at Save Mart Center.
Fresno State (1-1) had moved the ball, worked its way into some easy looks and hit 56.7 percent of its shots in beating Eastern Washington. But matched against a Pac-12 opponent that had length and athleticism and was more dynamic on the floor, it was a struggle.
The Bulldogs hit 16 of 57 shots (28.1 percent), including 9 of 39 inside the 3-point line (23.1 percent).
“We let their pressure bother us and cause us to not run things that we wanted to run,” coach Jaime White said.
“We had 15 (turnovers), which is five less than the other night, so I wasn’t too upset about the turnovers. I was more focused on good offense, being able to reverse the ball, being able to find some of our shots within our offense and then stepping up and knocking those down.”
The Bulldogs could never get there.
“We needed to run our offense a little bit longer to get easier shots, get to the paint, because they would collapse every time, and then kick out,” said guard Candice White, who started 1 of 9 and finished 3 of 15 in scoring 10 points.
“Part of it was their pressure, but the other part of it was just trying to run our offense more, swing the ball from side to side and get easier shots.”
Arizona State (2-0), including freshman reserve and former Clovis West star Bre’yanna Sanders, who played a quiet (no points, one rebound) 11 minutes, just had the Bulldogs one through five and beyond.
The teams took the same number of shots, but while Fresno State was scuffling, the Sun Devils were 32 for 57 (56.1 percent), had a 42-25 advantage in rebounds and a 29-12 edge in bench scoring.
“Arizona State doesn’t make anything easy,” White said. “I don’t think they were necessarily easy (shots), although I thought we were getting them. I thought we were getting some good layups, some good looks for finishing, but they’re a little bit bigger more physical team and we didn’t absorb that at all.
“We kind of bounced off of that and were unable to finish.”
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
Up next
WRESTLING: NO. 16 ILLINOIS AT FRESNO STATE
- Friday: 7 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 1-1, Illini 0-1
- Webcast/radio: ESPN3/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
- Of note: Inaugural home match for reinstated Fresno State program comes against a traditional powerhouse. And leading Illinois is Lemoore’s Isaiah Martinez, an NCAA champion his first two seasons who was upset in last year’s national final. He’s ranked No. 2 at 165 pounds this year and started the season with a technical fall victory at Missouri. Martinez has 99 career victories. Fresno State split its season-opening matches, beating host San Francisco State 35-12 but losing to Nebraska-Kearney 19-17. Kristian Olivas (149), Greg Gaxiola (157), Isaiah Hokit (165) and AJ Nevills (heavyweight) are all 2-0 for the Bulldogs.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: FRESNO STATE AT ARKANSAS
- Friday: 5 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
- Records: Bulldogs 2-0, Razorbacks 2-0
- Webcast/radio: ESPN3/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
FOOTBALL: FRESNO STATE AT WYOMING
- Saturday: 11 a.m. PST at War Memorial Stadium (29,181) in Laramie, Wyo.
- Records: Bulldogs 7-3, 5-1 Mountain West; Cowboys 7-3, 5-1
- TV/radio: AT&T, ROOT (AT&T UVerse 757, 1757; DirecTV 684)/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: UC RIVERSIDE AT FRESNO STATE
- Sunday: 2 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 1-1, Highlanders 0-2 (with a game Friday at No. 14 Stanford)
