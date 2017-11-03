Fresno State women swamp Fresno Pacific in basketball exhibition

Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

The Fresno State men's basketball geared up for the Mountain West Tournament. The Bulldogs won the conference tournament last season and believe they can repeat as champs. No. 4 seed Fresno State (19-11) opens against No. 5 New Mexico (17-13) on Thursday. Opening tipoff is 2:30 p.m. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee