Fresno State women swamp Fresno Pacific in basketball exhibition

The Fresno State women’s basketball team started its season Friday night with a 93-58 exhibition victory over Fresno Pacific at Save Mart Center.
The Bulldogs, playing their only exhibition before starting the regular season Nov. 10 at home against Eastern Washington, got 24 points, six rebounds and four assists from Candice White.
The Bulldogs this year are without center Bego Faz Davalos, the two-time reigning Mount West Conference Defensive Player of the Year who transferred to Duke for her senior season.
The Eastern Washington game is the first half of an opening-night, men’s/women’s doubleheader. The Bulldogs women play the late game at approximately 7:30 p.m. after the Fresno State men play UC Merced at 5 p.m.
An early highlight to the Bulldogs women’s season is a 3 p.m. game Wednesday, Nov. 15 against Arizona State of the Pac-12 at Save Mart Center.
The Fresno Pacific women’s team beat Pacific Union 93-51 at home Wednesday in an exhibition. The Sunbirds open the regular season Nov. 10-11 by hosting the West Region Crossover Classic. Night 1 Friday sees Humboldt State vs. Seattle Pacific at 5:30 p.m., followed by Fresno Pacific vs. Western Washington at 7:30 p.m. Night 2 Saturday has Humboldt State vs. Western Washington at 5:30 and Fresno Pacific vs. Seattle Pacific at 7:30.
