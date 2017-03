Fresno State women’s basketball season ends with no postseason invite

1:14 Fresno police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy Pause

1:57 Homeowner fires warning shots to ward off man with gasoline

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

1:29 Young brain-power in a sea of tri-folds as students prep for Fresno County Science Fair

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

0:36 Fresno police use Taser to subdue suspected home intruder

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

2:22 Over 4,500 kids descend on Fresno State for Annual Peach Blossom Festival