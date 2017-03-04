Bulldogs breeze by UNLV 72-59; will be No. 4 seed at MW Tournament

Fresno State had its seeding for the Mountain West Conference Tournament decided for it, but the Bulldogs will head to Las Vegas next week riding a five-game winning streak, one of those a 72-59 victory Saturday over UNLV at Save Mart Center.
The Bulldogs made the outcome clear well before they got to a fairly sloppy end, making a poor shooting team look worse through long stretches.
Fresno State (19-11, 11-7 in the MW), sparked by its defense in this late-season run, allowed the Rebels to hit just 1 of 13 shots at one point in the first half, 1 of 11 to start the second half and 19 of 53 in the game, for 35.8 percent.
The Bulldogs in their five-game winning streak have allowed just 60.2 points per game.
With Boise State winning at Air Force, the Broncos will be the No. 3 seed and the Bulldogs will be No. 4 next week in Las Vegas. Fresno State will play its first game as the defending tournament champion at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center against the No. 5 seed, either New Mexico or San Diego State. The Bulldogs split the season series with both teams.
Check www.fresnobee.com/bulldogs later for beat writer Robert Kuwada’s analysis of Saturday’s game and look-ahead to the Mountain West tournament.
Up next
MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT: FRESNO STATE VS. TBD
- Date: Thursday, 2:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas
- Record: Bulldogs 19-11, 11-7 Mountain West
- Radio: ESPN3/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600) Mountain West Network (themw.com)
