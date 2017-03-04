Fresno State Basketball

March 4, 2017 6:20 PM

Bulldogs breeze by UNLV 72-59; will be No. 4 seed at MW Tournament

The Fresno Bee

Fresno State had its seeding for the Mountain West Conference Tournament decided for it, but the Bulldogs will head to Las Vegas next week riding a five-game winning streak, one of those a 72-59 victory Saturday over UNLV at Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs made the outcome clear well before they got to a fairly sloppy end, making a poor shooting team look worse through long stretches.

Fresno State (19-11, 11-7 in the MW), sparked by its defense in this late-season run, allowed the Rebels to hit just 1 of 13 shots at one point in the first half, 1 of 11 to start the second half and 19 of 53 in the game, for 35.8 percent.

The Bulldogs in their five-game winning streak have allowed just 60.2 points per game.

With Boise State winning at Air Force, the Broncos will be the No. 3 seed and the Bulldogs will be No. 4 next week in Las Vegas. Fresno State will play its first game as the defending tournament champion at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center against the No. 5 seed, either New Mexico or San Diego State. The Bulldogs split the season series with both teams.

Up next

MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT: FRESNO STATE VS. TBD

  • Date: Thursday, 2:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas
  • Record: Bulldogs 19-11, 11-7 Mountain West
  • Radio: ESPN3/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600) Mountain West Network (themw.com)

