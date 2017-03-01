Basketball stuck? No problem. A little fan succeeds where big, tall players couldn’t

An 8-year-old boy stole the show Tuesday night at Boise State’s Taco Bell Arena, where the Bronco men’s basketball team hosted Fresno State.
During the first half, a Boise State shot became lodged in the metal framework behind the backboard. Several players tried to pop it free. The Bulldogs’ Paul Watson (he’s listed at 6-foot-7) tried to poke it out with a broom. No luck.
Little Hunter Hales and his dad, Paul, had seats behind the baseline, a prime location as this little drama unfolded. After a while the elder Hales decided to take action, lifting Hunter up and into the framework. After a few pokes, the 8-year-old popped the ball free.
Big cheers. Game continues (Fresno State won, 74-67).
“We waited a while and then finally we were just like, ‘Let’s do it.’ And I went up and did it,” Hunter Hales told the Idaho Statesman. “There was kind of some pressure, but it was cool.’’
Said Paul: “It’s crazy how it’s already blowing up (on social media). I asked (Hunter) right away and he said we should let them try. They were jumping up there with the broom handles and couldn’t get it. Then it was like, ‘Dude, let’s go get it,’ and the big guy brought it home.’’
