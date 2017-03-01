Basketball stuck? No problem. A little fan succeeds where big, tall players couldn’t

2:03 What's the secret to the pork belly craze in Clovis? Pause

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:50 The Big Fresno Fair wins prestigious Merrill Award for historical museum

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:35 Prep soccer: Clovis captures Division I boys title

1:57 Homeowner fires warning shots to ward off man with gasoline

0:46 Murder in downtown Fresno

1:44 Blake Shelton rocks Save Mart Center in 2014

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment