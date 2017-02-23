Bulldogs take down San Diego State, step up in Mountain West

Fresno State, behind a big effort from freshman Bryson Williams and a biting defense, took down San Diego State on Wednesday at Viejas Arena and climbed a step in the Mountain West standings.
The Bulldogs, who had not won a road game against the Aztecs since 1999, floated out of the building with a 63-55 victory.
“Big win for us, easily one of the biggest we’ve had since I’ve been here,” coach Rodney Terry said.
Fresno State (17-11, 9-7) is tied with New Mexico in fourth in the Mountain West with two games to go, and the Bulldogs would hold the tiebreaker over the Lobos for the fourth seed next month at the conference’s postseason tournament.
It was mostly us locking in on defense, locking in on ball screens, because their ball screens is the main part of their offense so we knew if we could stop that it would be hard for them to score.
Fresno State guard Deshon Taylor
Williams was big for the Bulldogs at both ends, matching his career high with 18 points as well as six rebounds and two blocks.
Deshon Taylor added 15 points for the Bulldogs and Jahmel Taylor had 11. The Bulldogs survived a 10-0 second-half run by the Aztecs, which cut an 11-point lead to 44-43 with 7:32 to go.
Fresno State righted itself at the defensive end. The Aztecs (16-11, 8-7), hit two of their final 11 shots.
Stat of the game – San Diego State, which had hit 50.9 percent of its shots in a last-out victory over UNLV and 43.4 percent over a six-game stretch where it was 5-1, hit just 34.6 percent against the Bulldogs. The Aztecs were 18 of 52 in the game, including 4 of 19 beyond the 3-point line.
Notable – Fresno State stopped another long winning streak by the Aztecs. They had won 22 in a row at home against California State University schools. The Bulldogs two seasons ago put an end to the Aztecs’ 47-game winning streak against teams from California with a 59-57 victory on Jan. 3, 2015.
Quotable – Terry: “Our guys, I thought our guys were really connected and really connected in terms of what we were asking them to do from a defensively standpoint, an offensive standpoint. I though they really stayed the course and working the game. We knew we weren’t going to come in here and knock these guys right out. This is a good program, a good team and you know they’re going to make a run at home and you’re going to have to keep working the game. Our guys did a good job responding to that.”
Coming up – The Bulldogs are into the top four in the Mountain West but how much higher can they go?
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT BOISE STATE
- Tuesday: 7 p.m. at Taco Bell Arena (12,644)
- Records: Bulldogs 17-11, 9-7 Mountain West; Broncos 17-9, 10-5
- TV/radio: CBS Sports Network/KFIG (AM 940)
- Notable: The Broncos lost a showdown at Nevada 86-77 on Wednesday – both teams were 10-5 in the Mountain West going in, one back of Colorado State. Boise State is back at home Saturday against San Jose State, while the Bulldogs will have a few extra days to rest and prepare. Nick Duncan and Chandler Hutchison led the Broncos with 19 points at Nevada. When the Bulldogs beat Boise State 89-80 at Save Mart Center on Jan. 14, they held Duncan to just seven and Hutchison to 14 and allowed the Broncos to hit just 36.5 percent of their shots. Deshon Taylor led Fresno State, scoring 19.
FRESNO STATE 63, SAN DIEGO STATE 55
Fresno State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
B.Williams
30
8-11
2-6
6
2
18
Bittner
14
1-3
0-0
0
4
2
Hopkins
15
0-3
0-0
3
4
0
D.Taylor
39
2-7
9-9
3
2
15
P.Watson
30
4-9
0-2
7
3
9
J.Taylor
30
4-7
0-0
6
0
11
Russo
26
1-8
0-0
7
2
2
Carter
10
1-1
2-2
1
3
4
McWilliams
6
1-2
0-0
1
1
2
Totals
200
22-51
13-19
34
21
63
Percentages: FG .431, FT .684. 3-pointers: 6-15, .400 (J.Taylor 3-6, D.Taylor 2-3, P.Watson 1-4, Bittner 0-1, Russo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 9 (13 PTS). Blocks: 4 (B.Williams 2, Carter, P.Watson). Turnovers: 9 (Hopkins 2, P.Watson 2, Bittner, Carter, D.Taylor, J.Taylor, Russo). Steals: 6 (Russo 4, D.Taylor, P.Watson). Technicals: Carter, 15:11 second.
San Diego State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Cheatham
19
0-3
0-0
4
2
0
Pope
31
4-13
3-4
6
3
11
Allen
34
4-6
4-5
3
5
13
Hemsley
32
5-9
1-2
2
2
13
Kell
32
4-11
1-2
2
1
9
Shrigley
21
0-3
0-0
3
0
0
Hoetzel
18
1-6
6-9
3
1
9
Izundu
10
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
D.Williams
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Narain
1
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
Totals
200
18-52
15-22
25
16
55
Percentages: FG .346, FT .682. 3-pointers: 4-19, .211 (Hemsley 2-4, Allen 1-1, Hoetzel 1-5, Narain 0-1, Pope 0-2, Shrigley 0-2, Kell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 9 (11 PTS). Blocks: 5 (Izundu 2, Pope 2, Kell). Turnovers: 9 (Hemsley 3, Allen 2, Cheatham, Izundu, Kell, Pope). Steals: 4 (Allen 3, Shrigley). Technicals: None.
Fresno State
30
33
—
63
San Diego State
24
31
—
55
A — 12,029 (12,414).
Comments