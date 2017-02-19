For Bulldogs, small adjustments make big difference in key MW victory

0:58 Hundreds march for Sanctuary for All in downtown Fresno Pause

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:22 Tree falls onto McDonald's drive-through during storm

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

0:30 Fresno State ace Ricky Tyler Thomas on answering opponents' taunts

2:10 Living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family, says former resident JePahl White

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'