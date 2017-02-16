On rebound, Bulldogs blast past San Jose State

At the start, at both ends of the floor, Fresno State was having all sorts of problems. The Bulldogs couldn’t score with any efficiency and had plenty of trouble defending, particularly San Jose State’s quick freshman guard Terrell Brown.
They were down at halftime and that has not been the place to be, with the Bulldogs entering Wednesday night 0-9 when trailing at the break.
But a three-game losing streak did not become four, the Bulldogs blasting away from San Jose State 77-59 at Save Mart Center to give coach Rodney Terry his 100th victory.
The Bulldogs stopped a two-game losing streak in their series with San Jose State. They had not lost three in a row to the Spartans since a seven game losing streak between 1985 and ‘88.
Deshon Taylor got the Bulldogs started on the defensive end by making the going much more difficult for Brown, who had hit 7 of 9 shots in scoring 17 points in 17 first-half minutes. Taylor forced a miss on a Brown drive on the Spartans’ first possession after the break and a turnover the next time. That 7 of 9 wound up 7 of 13. Brown finished with 18.
That defense led to some easier offense for the Bulldogs, who had senior forward Cullen Russo back on the floor after missing four games for a violation of team rules. After a first half in which Fresno State (15-11, 7-7 Mountain West) hit just 34.4 percent of its shots, it knocked down of 16 of 25.
Taylor scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the second half and Jaron Hopkins 17 of his 19 over the final 20 minutes.
Fresno State outscored the Spartans (13-11, 6-7) by 23 in the second half, 47-24.
Stat of the game – Fresno State forced 20 turnovers, its most since the 20 in a season-opening victory over Texas-San Antonio. The Bulldogs scored 24 points off the Spartans’ giveaways.
Notable – Terry is one of four Fresno State coaches to reach the 100-win milestone. Boyd Grant is the all-time leader with 194 and is followed by Ed Gregory (172) and Jerry Tarkanian (104).
“I give all the guys that have come through this program, I give those guys all the credit for those wins,” Terry said. “I just said to our team a little while ago, that first team that we had here was a team that played with unbelievable effort. They did everything we asked from a preparation standpoint.
“I can remember the first game that I got a chance to coach here against a real good Illinois State team we came out and competed at a very high level and were able to come out with a win, But that team laid the foundation for how hard this team here has to compete every night in terms of their effort and preparation and I thought we had good execution especially from a defensive standpoint in the second half.”
With 22 points, Deshon Taylor has scored 20 or more four times in the nine games since entering the Bulldogs’ starting lineup. He is averaging 21.4 points in those games.
Notable II – Russo gave the Bulldogs 19 solid minutes in his return. He scored only two points, but had seven rebounds, three assists and one steal before fouling out.
“Having Cullen out there, he brings another element to the team,” teammate Paul Watson said. “He can do so many different things from passing the ball to scoring the ball to being a defensive presence. He has definitely been a piece that we have been missing and it’s great to have him back out there because he’s a big thing for us.”
Quotable – Hopkins on the defense in the second half: “I think in the first half we were making mistakes offensively, so we kind of let it get to our defense. In the second half, we flipped our mindset and let our defense contribute to our offense and that’s how we made stops and got out in transition and played to the best of our ability.”
Coming up – Over the past five games, which includes a three-game losing streak, the Bulldogs’ offense had been down. They were held in the 60s three times – and it would have been four if not for four overtimes at Wyoming. But they reconnected with what makes them go: their defense.
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. NEW MEXICO
- Saturday: 3 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 15-11, 7-7 Mountain West; Lobos 16-10, 9-5
- TV/radio: CBSSports/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
- Notable: The Lobos have won 7 of 9 including a 78-73 victory over Boise State on Tuesday, rebounding from a stretch where they lost three in a row. Included was a loss at UNLV, which is at the bottom of the conference standings. Elijah Brown led New Mexico with 25 points in its victory over the Broncos and the junior guard is second in the Mountain West in scoring, averaging 19.1 per game. Brown had 19 against the Bulldogs in the Dec. 28 conference opener, going 14 of 14 at the free-throw line in the Lobos’ 78-73 home victory.
FRESNO STATE 77, SAN JOSE STATE 59
San Jose State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Clarke
34
2-8
0-3
10
3
2
4
Welage
34
6-10
6-8
4
2
2
19
Brown
30
7-13
2-3
3
2
2
18
Hillsman
24
1-3
0-1
1
0
4
2
James
16
0-1
0-0
1
0
1
0
Thornton
21
2-3
2-2
3
1
2
6
Nichols
16
0-1
0-0
2
1
5
0
Mitchell
10
1-1
1-2
0
0
2
4
Schwartz
8
1-2
0-2
1
0
1
3
Boyce
3
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
3
G.Williams
2
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Singer
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Chastain
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
21-44
11-21
26
9
21
59
Percentages: FG .477, FT .524. 3-pointers: 6-15, .400 (Brown 2-4, Boyce 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Schwartz 1-2, Welage 1-4, Hillsman 0-1, James 0-1, G.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 20 (6 PTS). Blocks: 4 (Clarke 4). Turnovers: 20 (Clarke 4, Hillsman 4, Brown 3, Nichols 3, James 2, Welage 2, G.Williams, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Clarke 2, Nichols, Welage). Technicals: None.
Fresno State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
B.Williams
14
1-3
2-2
6
0
1
4
Bittner
18
2-4
0-0
1
0
2
6
Hopkins
31
8-14
3-7
7
2
2
19
D.Taylor
33
7-13
7-7
2
3
1
22
Watson
32
4-10
2-4
5
1
1
11
J.Taylor
26
4-6
0-0
1
3
2
11
Russo
19
0-2
2-2
7
3
5
2
Carter
18
1-3
0-0
2
1
1
2
Grimes
8
0-2
0-0
3
0
1
0
McWilliams
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
McDowell-White
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
27-57
16-22
34
13
17
77
Percentages: FG .474, FT .727. 3-pointers: 7-17, .412 (J.Taylor 3-4, Bittner 2-4, D.Taylor 1-3, Watson 1-4, Hopkins 0-1, Russo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 11 (24 PTS). Blocks: 2 (Bittner, Carter). Turnovers: 11 (Hopkins 5, B.Williams 2, Russo 2, D.Taylor, Watson). Steals: 8 (Hopkins 3, J.Taylor 2, Grimes, Russo, Watson). Technicals: None.
San Jose State
35
24
—
59
Fresno State
30
47
—
77
A — 5,914 (15,544).
