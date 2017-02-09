Bench provides boost in four-OT loss, but Bulldogs need bigger bump

They were 1,177 miles from home and 7,165 feet above sea level, playing Wyoming at Arena-Auditorium. But the odd thing for Fresno State guards Johnny McWilliams and Ryan Beddeo and forward Sam Bittner had to be that they were playing in the fourth overtime of a game against the Cowboys with the outcome still in doubt.
The largest lead in the first overtime was three points. The largest lead in the second OT was four, for all of 9 seconds. The largest lead in the third extra session was three. The largest in the fourth was four, for 17 seconds.
Every play was high impact, with Deshon Taylor and Jahmel Taylor taking care of most of it at the offensive end, scoring 32 and 18 points. But the three role players also did their part to keep the Bulldogs in it –with Jaron Hopkins, Paul Watson, Terrell Carter II and Bryson Williams all fouling out and Karachi Edo down with a right ankle injury – before Wyoming escaped 102-100
When the Bulldogs play at Colorado State they will be up against an opponent that had an extra day to prepare for the third Saturday in a row. The Rams beat Utah State on Tuesday, while the Bulldogs played at Wyoming on Wednesday. Utah State and San Diego State also played on Tuesday before beating Fresno State.
“We were in situations tonight where a lot of guys hadn’t been in those types of situations, especially late in games, but that’s what we got into with all the foul trouble and all the guys that weren’t in the game,” coach Rodney Terry said.
“But I thought our guys came in off the bench and gave us good minutes and gave us a chance to still win this game.”
▪ McWilliams had not played since a Jan. 28 game at Utah State and had logged all of 6 minutes in four Mountain West Conference games.
▪ Beddeo, who has been out with a lower leg injury, made his Fresno State debut at the 13:49 mark in the first half.
▪ Bittner at least had been in the starting lineup the past six games, but had not played more than 21 minutes in any of them and had scored in only two.
Fresno State coach Rodney Terry
“The guys that got in the game late, they practice extremely hard,” Terry said. “They give us a great look every day, so you’re not afraid to put those guys in the game. Tonight we needed those guys to play a little for us and we knew we would. You come up here, you play at altitude, you’re going to need everybody to compete.”
But with Edo and his status for a game Saturday at Colorado State in doubt, it is Watson, Carter and Williams that are going to have to elevate their play to keep the Bulldogs in contention for a No. 5 seed or higher at the Mountain West Tournament next month in Las Vegas.
With the loss at Wyoming, Fresno State (14-10, 6-6) is tied with the Cowboys in fifth, trailing Nevada (8-3), Boise State (8-3), Colorado State (8-4) and New Mexico (8-5).
For Watson and Carter staying on the floor would be a good place to start, and they will have to do it against a Colorado State with some tough matchups.
Watson scored 15 points in the loss at Wyoming, the most he has put up since scoring 20 in a Jan. 11 loss at Air Force, eight games.
With 32 points in the four-overtime loss at Wyoming, Deshon Taylor is now averaging 21.7 points in seven games since entering the starting lineup. The sophomore guard also is averaging 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals.
But he has fouled out in two games in a row and played only 18 minutes in a victory over Air Force before that when in foul trouble.
Carter against the Cowboys fouled out in 5 minutes, and has had games this season in which he had five fouls in 8 minutes (Prairie View A&M), five in 11minutes (at Drake), four in 13 minutes (at New Mexico), four in 8 minutes (at Air Force) and four in 11 minutes (at Nevada).
Edo could be back against the Rams, whom the Bulldogs beat 78-57 on Jan. 18 at Save Mart Center, but if not Watson and Carter in particular become fascinating pieces.
“You saw tonight we went all of the way down to the end of our bench,” Terry said. “We competed against a team on their homecourt and we just have to continue to mix it up.
“Terrell is going to step up and give us something. Bryson has been a little under the weather – I’m not making any excuses for him – but we have to get him mended up and we have to get him back to playing at the level he was playing before he got sick. You give him a lot of credit for trying to battle through. But this time of year, man, nobody is worried if you’re sick or not. You have to keep playing and keep battling so we just have to get those guys mended back up here again quickly with a quick turnaround.”
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT COLORADO STATE
- Saturday: 1 p.m. at Moby Arena (8,745) in Fort Collins
- Records: Bulldogs 14-10, 6-6; Mountain West; Rams 16-9, 8-4
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themwn.com)/KFIG (AM 940)
- Notable: The Rams get an extra day to prep after dropping Utah State 69-52 on Tuesday for their fifth win in six games. Gian Clavell hit six shots from the 3-point line in scoring 24 points for Colorado State. Fresno State beat the Rams 78-57 on Jan. 18 at Save Mart Center, with Deshon Taylor scoring 19 points, Jaron Hopkins 18 and Jahmel Taylor 15.
WYOMING 102, FRESNO STATE 100, 4OT
Fresno State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Williams
16
3-5
1-3
6
0
5
7
Hopkins
37
6-16
3-7
7
4
5
16
J.Taylor
55
6-11
2-3
6
0
1
18
D.Taylor
55
6-23
17-18
9
1
4
32
Watson
39
7-19
0-0
6
1
5
15
Edo
38
1-5
2-4
9
0
2
4
Bittner
35
1-5
0-0
5
1
4
3
McWilliams
16
0-3
1-2
0
0
4
1
Carter
5
2-2
0-0
0
0
5
4
Beddeo
4
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
300
32-90
26-37
49
7
35
100
Percentages: FG .356, FT .703. 3-Pointers: 10-31, .323 (J.Taylor 4-7, D.Taylor 3-10, Bittner 1-3, Hopkins 1-3, Watson 1-5, Beddeo 0-1, Edo 0-1, McWilliams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 10 (18 PTS). Blocks: 2 (Edo 2). Turnovers: 10 (D.Taylor 5, Williams 2, Edo, Hopkins, J.Taylor). Steals: 8 (Hopkins 3, Bittner, Carter, D.Taylor, J.Taylor, Watson). Technicals: None.
Wyoming
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Herndon
43
5-10
3-8
8
2
5
17
Naughton
26
2-4
4-5
6
0
2
8
Adams
7
0-2
0-0
0
2
0
0
Lieberman
49
4-10
0-0
1
2
4
9
McManamen
57
8-17
7-8
5
1
3
30
Dalton
50
7-15
6-8
20
5
4
21
James
36
4-15
0-0
9
2
5
10
Marshall
19
0-3
6-7
1
1
0
6
Kelley
13
0-1
1-1
2
3
4
1
Totals
300
30-77
27-37
52
18
27
102
Percentages: FG .390, FT .730. 3-Pointers: 15-38, .395 (McManamen 7-13, Herndon 4-7, James 2-7, Dalton 1-4, Lieberman 1-5, Adams 0-1, Kelley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 17 (12 PTS). Blocks: 5 (Dalton 2, Naughton 2, James). Turnovers: 17 (Dalton 6, Herndon 3, Naughton 3, James 2, Adams, Kelley, Lieberman). Steals: 1 (Lieberman). Technicals: None.
Fresno State
29
36
8
12
5
10
—
100
Wyoming
30
35
8
12
5
12
—
102
A — 4,156 (15,028).
MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS
Conf.
Overall
W
L
PCT
W
L
PCT
Nevada
8
3
.727
19
5
.792
Boise State
8
3
.727
15
7
.682
Colorado State
8
4
667
16
9
.640
New Mexico
8
5
.615
15
10
.600
Wyoming
6
6
.500
16
9
.640
Fresno State
6
6
.500
14
10
.583
San Diego State
5
6
.455
13
10
.565
San Jose State
5
6
.455
12
10
.545
Utah State
4
8
.333
10
13
.435
Air Force
3
8
.273
10
14
.417
UNLV
3
9
.250
10
15
.400
Tuesday
Colorado State 69, Utah State 52
San Jose State 76, San Diego State 71
Wednesday
Nevada 104, UNLV 77
New Mexico 74, Air Force 67
Wyoming 102, Fresno State 100, 4OT
Saturday
Fresno State at Colorado State, 1 p.m.
Air Force at Boise State, 3 p.m.
San Jose State at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Wyoming at Utah State, 6 p.m.
