February 4, 2017 6:37 PM

Bulldogs’ run falls short, streaks end in loss to San Diego State

By Robert Kuwada

Fresno State was in a hole, which had to look deeper playing against San Diego State, the Mountain West Conference leader in scoring defense and field-goal percentage defense.

But down 11 points with 8 minutes to go and little working, the Bulldogs made their way back behind sophomore Deshon Taylor, getting to within one.

But while the Bulldogs had San Diego State teetering, they couldn’t knock the Aztecs off, falling 70-67 on Saturday at Save Mart Center.

The Aztecs (13-9, 5-5) had been 1-6 on the road and 0-6 in games decided by six points or fewer. Fresno State (14-9, 6-5) had won 13 consecutive conference games at home and 11 conference games in a row decided by one possession.

San Diego State guard Trey Kell kept the Aztecs in front down the stretch with a 3-pointer, a jumper and three free throws in the final 3:12. He finished with 22 points.

Taylor, held to two in the first half, scored 16 in the second.

Up next

FRESNO STATE VS. WYOMING

  • Wednesday: 6 p.m. at Arena-Auditorium (15,028) in Laramie, Wyo.
  • Records: Bulldogs 14-9, 6-5 Mountain West; Cowboys 15-9, 5-6
  • Webcast/radio: MWN/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
  • Notable: The Cowboys went on the road Saturday and beat Air Force 83-74 with guard Justin James coming off the bench to score 26 points with seven assists. Fresno State beat Wyoming at Save Mart Center 85-70 on Jan. 4. The Bulldogs allowed the Cowboys to hit only 31.7 percent of their shots, including 28.6 percent at the 3-point line.

SAN DIEGO STATE 70, FRESNO STATE 67

San Diego State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Pope

31

4-10

0-2

7

3

3

9

Shrigley

26

1-5

0-0

0

2

1

3

Allen

33

5-7

2-2

4

1

2

13

Hemsley

20

2-5

3-3

2

0

1

7

Kell

32

7-13

6-7

7

2

1

22

Izundu

22

3-4

2-3

6

0

5

8

Cheatham

19

1-4

6-7

4

0

2

8

D.Williams

10

0-1

0-0

0

0

1

0

Hoetzel

7

0-3

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

23-52

19-24

30

8

16

70

Percentages: FG .442, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Kell 2-3, Allen 1-2, Pope 1-2, Shrigley 1-5, Cheatham 0-1, Hemsley 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Hoetzel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 14 (16 PTS). Blocks: 7 (Izundu 3, Allen, Cheatham, Pope, Shrigley). Turnovers: 14 (Pope 4, Hemsley 3, Allen 2, D.Williams 2, Kell 2, Cheatham). Steals: 6 (D.Williams 2, Kell 2, Pope 2). Technicals: None.

Fresno State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

B.Williams

13

2-5

0-0

0

0

4

4

Bittner

21

1-3

0-0

5

1

1

3

D.Taylor

32

4-8

8-8

2

0

1

18

J.Taylor

33

1-7

0-0

3

5

1

3

P.Watson

31

1-7

0-0

4

2

5

2

Hopkins

30

6-12

0-2

7

3

3

13

Edo

26

5-7

5-5

5

0

4

17

Carter

14

2-5

3-6

2

0

3

7

Totals

200

22-54

16-21

28

11

22

67

Percentages: FG .407, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Edo 2-3, D.Taylor 2-5, Hopkins 1-1, Bittner 1-3, J.Taylor 1-4, P.Watson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 12 (16 PTS). Blocks: 3 (B.Williams, Edo, P.Watson). Turnovers: 12 (Hopkins 5, Carter 4, B.Williams, D.Taylor, P.Watson). Steals: 6 (Hopkins 2, Bittner, D.Taylor, J.Taylor, P.Watson). Technicals: None.

San Diego State

27

43

70

Fresno State

26

41

67

A — 8,882 (15,544).

