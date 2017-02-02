Faced with ‘biggest 20 minutes of season,’ Bulldogs pull out win

Fresno State had done a nice job for 20 minutes, preventing Air Force from slicing up the defense with the screens and back cuts it had used so effectively when the teams met last month at Clune Arena. The Falcons had 17 layups or dunks in that game out of 22 baskets inside the 3-point line and 42 points in the paint. It was too easy.
But this time, it was the 3-ball that wounded. The Bulldogs had difficulty getting to shooters, and the Falcons were capitalizing. Their first three 3-point shots went down, and at halftime they had seven, well on their way to a season-high 12.
That’s what the Falcons can do – they are a hard team to guard. Air Force is tied for second in the Mountain West in scoring offense, first in 3-point percentage and second in assists.
The Bulldogs’ victory over Air Force was the 99th for coach Rodney Terry. He is 99-92 in his sixth season and will go for No. 100 Saturday at Save Mart Center against San Diego State.
But in the locker room at the break, the Bulldogs up 34-32, coach Rodney Terry put it on his players. And though there have been times this season when they have lacked a needed response, they hit all the high points in a 73-64 victory Wednesday night at Save Mart Center.
“I said to our guys, ‘This is going to be the biggest 20 minutes of our season – this 20 minutes right now,’ ” Terry said. “I told them, ‘That step that we keep talking about taking, we have to take that in this 20 minutes right here.’ ”
Deshon Taylor scored a game-high 25 points, extending a torrid run since entering the starting lineup. He is averaging 20.4 points in those five games. Jahmel Taylor and Jaron Hopkins added 15 points each, and Karachi Edo had five points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs’ size played a big role. Edo had a plus-minus of plus-25 in 30 minutes.
But it was the defensive effort that kept the Bulldogs (14-8, 6-4) in position to finally get away and bounce back from a disappointing loss at Utah State, which they did with back-to-back-to-back threes, the first by Deshon Taylor with 10:29 to play and the next two by Jahmel Taylor at 10:01 and then 8:27.
“They’re a really difficult team to guard,” Terry said. “They’re older. They play with great pace. They can rebound the basketball. They can shoot the basketball. I mean, they had seven threes at the half. When you’re able to shoot the ball as well as they did tonight and play at the pace that they play, man, that’s really hard to guard.
“It’s always one of the toughest matchups for us because we’re a very aggressive team. They really exploit teams that are very aggressive with their back cuts. We gave up nine back cuts for layups last time, and we didn’t give up any tonight. Huge step forward for us in terms of details, preparation and having some defensive patience.”
Air Force was 12 of 26 beyond the 3-point line (46.2 percent) but missed its last nine. Of its last 20 shots, only six went down. The Falcons hit 32.3 percent of their shots in the second half and 36.2 percent for the game. The Bulldogs also had seven steals in that second half, with Air Force scoring .889 points per possession.
Fresno State has won 13 consecutive Mountain West games at Save Mart Center, the longest such home streak in the conference.
“It all starts with the defense,” Deshon Taylor said.
The Bulldogs made Air Force work bringing the ball up the floor, applying some man and some zone pressure. They also made the Falcons defend, doing a much better job attacking their zone, driving the ball and playing inside out with paint touches with Edo, Terrell Carter II or Bryson Williams, and maybe that took a toll.
But when Fresno State made its run, the Falcons (10-12, 3-6) couldn’t get enough of their shots to go down to keep up.
Air Force got within four twice down the stretch, but both times the Bulldogs got a score and a stop. The first time, Carter hit 1 of 2 free throws and the Falcons whiffed on a three at their end, Edo ending the possession with a strong rebound. Then there were two free throws by Deshon Taylor, followed by a steal and a dunk by the junior guard.
“I’m really pleased with the way we responded,” Terry said. “We guarded those guys for 40 minutes and only played one possession of zone. We really wanted to play more zone, but I thought our guys really locked into the details and I thought they were doing a nice job, so we just stuck with our man. I like how hard they guarded against a really good, older, talented offensive scoring team in our league.”
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. SAN DIEGO STATE
- Saturday: 4 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 14-8, 6-4 Mountain West; Aztecs 12-9, 4-5
- Webcast/radio: ESPN3/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
- Notable: San Diego State halted a two-game skid Tuesday, beating Wyoming 77-68 while getting 18 points from Trey Kell and 17 from Malik Pope. The Aztecs lead the conference in scoring defense by a sizable margin, allowing 63.2 points per game with Boise State next at 68.8. They also lead the Mountain West in field-goal percentage defense (39.2) and are second in steals (7.2) behind the Bulldogs (8.8).
FRESNO STATE 73, AIR FORCE 64
FG
FT
Reb
Air Force
Min
M-A
M-A
O-T
A
PF
PTS
Graham
32
3-6
0-0
2-8
4
4
9
Toohey
25
4-7
6-7
2-5
2
3
16
Kocur
20
4-11
0-0
1-4
0
5
12
Lyons
39
4-8
0-2
0-2
4
2
9
Van
35
3-9
2-3
0-2
5
2
8
Manning
21
2-11
0-0
1-4
0
0
6
Scottie
15
1-3
2-2
1-6
0
2
4
Norman
8
0-2
0-2
2-2
0
4
0
Siples
5
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
Totals
200
21-58
10-16
9-33
15
23
64
Percentages: FG .362, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Kocur 4-11, Graham 3-5, Toohey 2-4, Manning 2-8, Lyons 1-2, Norman 0-1, Scottie 0-1, Siples 0-1, Van 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 13 (12 PTS). Blocks: 1 (Scottie). Turnovers: 13 (Kocur 3, Lyons 3, Manning 2, Toohey 2, Norman, Scottie, Van). Steals: 7 (Lyons 3, Kocur 2, Manning, Van). Technicals: None.
FG
FT
Reb
Fresno State
Min
M-A
M-A
O-T
A
PF
PTS
Williams
17
2-2
2-2
1-5
0
3
6
Bittner
7
0-2
0-0
0-1
0
0
0
D.Taylor
40
6-11
12-13
0-6
4
1
25
J.Taylor
36
4-14
3-6
0-3
3
1
15
Watson
18
1-3
0-0
0-1
1
4
3
Hopkins
33
5-9
5-5
2-6
4
3
15
Edo
30
2-4
1-2
2-10
1
2
5
Carter
19
1-3
2-4
2-4
0
1
4
Totals
200
21-48
25-32
7-36
13
15
73
Percentages: FG .438, FT .781. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (J.Taylor 4-11, Watson 1-2, D.Taylor 1-4, Bittner 0-1, Hopkins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 12 (16 PTS). Blocks: 3 (Carter, Edo, Hopkins). Turnovers: 12 (D.Taylor 4, Hopkins 4, Williams 2, Bittner, Carter). Steals: 12 (D.Taylor 4, J.Taylor 3, Carter 2, Hopkins 2, Watson). Technicals: None.
Air Force
32
32
—
64
Fresno State
34
39
—
73
A — 6,145 (15,544).
