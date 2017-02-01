Bulldogs survive a barrage of 3s and take off at right time

Air Force is the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Mountain West Conference, but at 38.8 percent it would stand to reason at some point they would start missing, which they didn’t often in the first half. The Falcons hit seven there and had a season-high 12 midway through the second half, but once there they stalled, coincidentally right when Fresno State managed to knock down a few of its own. That reversal started the Bulldogs on their way to a 73-64 victory Wednesday at Save Mart Center.
Deshon Taylor, who scored 25 points to continue a sizzling run since entering the Bulldogs’ starting lineup, started the run with a 3-pointer with 10:29 to go. That was followed by a 3 and then another by Jahmel Taylor.
A two-point Fresno State lead increased to 10 in a little more than two and a half minutes and the Bulldogs, who were in a 14-2 hole to start and grinded along for much of the game, were able to make it home safely from there.
Deshon Taylor, who played all 40 minutes, had six rebounds, four assists and four steals to go with his 25 points. He is averaging 20.4 points in his five starts. Jahmel Taylor and Jaron Hopkins both added 15 for the Bulldogs (14-8, 6-4 in the MW).
Air Force missed its last nine shots from the 3-point line, finishing 12 of 35.
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
