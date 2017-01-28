Bulldogs can’t hit a shot, or capitalize on schedule soft spot at Utah State

Fresno State had nothing. With a chance to extend a three-game winning streak and take advantage of a stretch where the Bulldogs are playing five of their next six against teams at or under .500 in the Mountain West, they weren’t close.
The Bulldogs could barely make a shot, got beat at the defensive end and lost 78-65 at Utah State on Saturday night at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan.
Utah State came in tied for 10th, or last, in the conference with San Jose State. But in winning it did what the Bulldogs couldn’t – score the basketball.
The Aggies, while turning over the ball 19 times, hit 22 of 39 shots, 56.4 percent.
Fresno State (13-8, 5-4) hit 35 percent and it didn’t matter if the Bulldogs were in the paint, inside or outside the 3-point line. Not much went down.
The Bulldogs were 2 of 18 beyond the 3-point line and 18 of 42 inside.
Freshman Bryson Williams was 6 of 11 in scoring a career-high 18 points and Jaron Hopkins 6 of 10 in scoring 15, but the rest of the Bulldogs struggled.
Fresno State had come in leading the conference and tied for 36th in the nation in field-goal percentage. In their first 20 games, the Bulldogs hit 48 percent of their shots.
Deshon Taylor led Fresno State with 21 points, 12 coming from the foul line. Utah State is 9-11 and 3-6.
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
FRESNO STATE VS. AIR FORCE
- Wednesday: 7 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 13-8, 5-4 Mountain West; Falcons 10-11, 3-5
- Webcast/radio: Root Sports, Mountain West Network (themwc.com)/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
- Notable: Air Force will come in well rested and off a victory over San Diego State on Tuesday, and the Falcons sliced up the Bulldogs’ defense when these teams met Jan. 11 at Clune Arena. Air Force hit 51.9 percent of its shots in its 81-72 victory, the highest allowed by the Bulldogs in conference play. Hayden Graham led the Falcons with 21 points and Trevor Lyons added 18. Air Force also out-rebounded the Bulldogs by 11, 33 to 22, and had 11 offensive rebounds.
Comments