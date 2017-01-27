With chance to gain in Mountain West, Bulldogs need to plow past layoff

Fresno State coach Rodney Terry likes to stick to the routine. Play a game Wednesday, play again Saturday, and in between there are practices and film and weights and shooting as well as getting in what you can on your own.
The Bulldogs stick to a schedule, except when they can’t – like this week, with an open date between their last-out win at Nevada and Saturday’s Mountain West matchup at Utah State.
Fresno State has lost its way before and not all that long ago, but Terry is not that concerned about the layoff or any potential mental landmines that can pop up in idle moments after a big road win against a team leading the conference.
“Everybody has to do it. We all have it built into our schedules,” Terry said. “It just so happens to fall for us when we were starting to play some of our best basketball. But just like with anything, you have to continue to try to stay sharp and execute.
In their three-game winning streak the Bulldogs have hit 49.4 percent of their shots and scored 82.7 points per game, up from 47.7 and 74.0 in the first 17 games of the season.
“The biggest thing that I tried to talk to our guys about after the game over at Nevada is to try to continue to improve. Whether we’re doing individual work, whether we’re in the weight room, continue to try to improve as individuals and as a team.”
The Bulldogs kept at it as best they could. On Wednesday, they brought in an officiating crew and ended a practice by running six 5-minute scrimmages at Save Mart Center.
The Aggies (8-11, 2-6) are tied with San Jose State for last in the conference. But the Spartans beat Fresno State in a Jan. 7 game at the Events Center, which should have the Bulldogs’ attention going to Logan. That’s where the layoff, brief as it is, comes into play.
“Tough place to play and their guard play is good,” Terry said. “They have older guards that can come in and play behind the young guards and I think their young guards are really talented. (Koby) McEwen may end up being the Freshman of the Year in the conference and (Sam) Merrill can really shoot the basketball.
“You put that with a 1,400-point scorer in his career right now with (Jalen) Moore, one of the better players in our league, you have as good an offense as you have in our league. They’re a really hard team to guard – they’ve always been a hard team to guard.”
Fresno State (13-7, 5-3) is tied for third and going into a stretch where it could gain some separation in the standings, playing five of its next six against teams that at the moment are at or below .500 in conference.
“We had that (Nevada) win for one night,” Terry said. “It’s on to the next one. Obviously it helps, it shows to out guys that we can go on the road and play a really good team at home and don’t have to play perfect, but we have to play hard and with urgency and we have to execute things down the stretch.
Fresno State is a top 60 team nationally in steals per game (T17th, 8.5 pg), 3-point field-goal percentage defense (T34, 31.1 percent) and overall field-goal defense (T57, 40.9 percent).
“We had shown we could do that early in the year, but to close out against a really good team, that was a big step for us. Now we just have to keep trying to take steps in the right direction.”
New arrival – New Williams, a 6-foot-2 guard who is transferring to Fresno State from Auburn, is expected to be enrolled in classes next week, according to sources.
A four-star prospect coming out of Santa Monica High in 2015, Williams averaged 6.4 minutes in 21 games as a freshman when coming back from a knee injury. He had not played for the Tigers this season, his role cut by the emergence of freshmen Mustapha Heron and Jared Harper – who are 1-2 on the team in scoring at 15.4 and 12.4 points per game.
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. UTAH STATE
- Saturday: 6 p.m. at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum (10,270) in Logan, Utah
- Records: Bulldogs 13-7, 5-3 Mountain West; Aggies 8-11, 2-6
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themwc.com)/KFIG (AM 940)
- Notable: Utah State has lost four in a row including 74-61at New Mexico on Tuesday. Jalen Moore, the Aggies’ leading scorer at 16.9 points per game, has reached double-digits in 32 straight, the seventh longest streak in school history. He had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists when these teams met last season at the Spectrum.
MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS
Conf.
Overall
W
L
PCT
W
L
PCT
Nevada
6
2
.750
17
4
.810
New Mexico
6
3
.667
13
8
.619
Fresno State
5
3
.625
13
7
.650
Boise State
5
3
.625
12
7
.632
Colorado State
5
3
.625
13
8
.619
Wyoming
4
4
.500
14
7
.667
San Diego State
3
4
.429
11
8
.579
UNLV
3
5
.375
10
11
.476
Air Force
3
5
.375
10
11
.476
San Jose State
2
6
.250
9
10
.474
Utah State
2
6
.286
8
11
.444
Tuesday
Air Force 60, San Diego State 57
New Mexico 74, Utah State 61
Wednesday
Colorado State 81, San Jose St. 72
Nevada 76, Boise State 57
Wyoming 66, UNLV 65
Saturday
New Mexico at Nevada, 1 p.m.
UNLV at San Jose State, 2 p.m.
Boise State at Wyoming, 3 p.m.
Colorado State at San Diego State, 3 p.m.
Fresno State at Utah State, 6 p.m.
