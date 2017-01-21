Fresno State women defeat Nevada at home, 68-54

Fresno State's Candice White tries to dish off a pass against Nevada during their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Fresno State's Emilie Volk passes off the ball after grabbing it off the floor agaisnt Nevada during their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Fresno State's Bego Faz Davalos, from left, Kendra Martin and Zaria Branch celebrate a comeback win against Nevada at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Fresno State's Tory Jacobs, right, drives against Nevada's Riana Everidge during their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Fresno State's Candice White, center, and Bego Faz Davalos, left, fight Nevada's Riana Everidge for a rebound during their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Fresno State's Bego Faz Davalos, left, battles against Nevada's AJ Cephas in the paint during their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Fresno State's Kendra Martin, right, takes the ball to the hoop against Nevada's Terae Briggs during their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Fresno State's Bego Faz Davalos, center, takes a jump shot against Nevada during their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Fresno State's Bego Faz Davalos, left, scrambles against Nevada's AJ Cephas for a loose ball during their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Fresno State's Kristina Cavey puts up a shot agaisnt Nevada during their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
