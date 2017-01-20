For trip to Nevada, Bulldogs must pack warm jacket – and their defense

1:19 Fresno State students react to President Donald Trump's inauguration Pause

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

1:07 Blessings offered for travelers marching to protest inauguration

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, yes we can

0:31 Anti-Trump protesters march before dance break on Inauguration Day