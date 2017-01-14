Bulldogs deliver needed response to beat MW-leading Boise State

Fresno State coach Rodney Terry made three substantive changes in the starting lineup Saturday against Boise State, benching two of his three seniors in Cullen Russo and Karachi Edo along with junior point guard Jaron Hopkins.
Russo was not even on the bench, held out while trying to work through an academic issue.
And while the new lineup, with Sam Bittner and freshman Bryson Williams starting at the four and five and Deshon Taylor moving in at guard, didn’t last too long, it still had the desired impact in an 89-80 victory over the Broncos at Save Mart Center.
Matched against Boise State, at 4-0 the only team that had not lost in conference play, the Bulldogs came out with an urgency and intensity that was lacking in a loss at Air Force on Wednesday that led to the lineup changes.
They held the Broncos without a basket for the first 7:27, bolting to a 13-2 lead just 5:32 into the game and it was 30-9 midway through the half.
From there, it was a matter of not getting too sloppy or complacent with a large lead.
Boise State was leading the league in scoring in conference games and field-goal percentage defense, but the Bulldogs had enough. The Broncos closed within 78-69 with 2:42 to play, but Fresno State sealed it at the free-throw line.
Deshon Taylor had 19 points and Jahmel Taylor 17 for Fresno State, which had six players score in double figures.
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. COLORADO STATE
- Wednesday: 8 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 11-7, 3-3 Mountain West; Rams 11-7, 3-2
- TV/radio: CBS Sports Network/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
- Notable: The Rams lost Saturday at home to New Mexico 84-71. They will be down to just seven players by the time they get to Save Mart Center, losing three that are academically ineligble for the spring semester. Colorado State is 2-4 on the road or on a neutral floor this season, scoring an average of 65.8 points compared to 77.0 at home.
FRESNO STATE 89, BOISE STATE 80
Boise State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Duncan
37
2-11
1-2
5
5
7
Haney
17
2-4
0-0
4
4
4
Austin
30
4-12
5-8
1
2
14
Hutchison
26
4-10
6-8
10
5
14
Jessup
17
4-7
0-0
4
3
12
Reid
35
4-10
6-7
5
5
17
Dickinson
16
2-5
0-0
1
3
5
Oluyitan
10
1-2
2-2
2
2
5
Jorch
10
0-2
2-2
2
2
2
Hobbs
2
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
Totals
200
23-63
22-29
34
32
80
Percentages: FG .365, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Jessup 4-6, Reid 3-8, Duncan 2-11, Oluyitan 1-1, Dickinson 1-2, Austin 1-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 14 (0 PTS). Blocks: 3 (Duncan 2, Haney). Turnovers: 14 (Austin 4, Duncan 3, Jessup 3, Hobbs 2, Reid 2). Steals: 6 (Reid 3, Austin, Duncan, Hutchison). Technicals: Hutchison, 16:40 first.
Fresno State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Williams
19
6-7
2-2
7
4
14
Bittner
21
0-2
0-0
2
3
0
D.Taylor
37
3-7
13-14
6
2
19
J.Taylor
36
4-7
5-6
2
3
17
Watson
29
4-9
5-6
4
5
13
Edo
25
5-10
2-6
5
2
12
Hopkins
20
2-6
6-10
9
3
10
Carter
10
2-3
0-0
5
3
4
McWilliams
3
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Shell
--
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
Totals
200
26-52
33-44
40
26
89
Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (J.Taylor 4-6, Hopkins 0-1, Watson 0-1, Bittner 0-2, D.Taylor 0-2, Edo 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 14 (0 PTS). Blocks: 8 (Edo 3, Williams 2, Carter, Hopkins, Watson). Turnovers: 14 (J.Taylor 4, Williams 3, Carter 2, Watson 2, Bittner, Edo, Hopkins). Steals: 10 (Williams 3, D.Taylor 2, Hopkins 2, Watson 2, J.Taylor). Technicals: None.
Boise State
29
51
—
80
Fresno State
51
38
—
89
