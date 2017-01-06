Bulldogs revisit San Jose State, having taken turn for better on court

Fresno State gets to revisit the crater Saturday, making a trip to The Event Center, right in the middle of the San Jose State campus.
The last time the Bulldogs were there, they were at the bottom, looking out and up and not enjoying any second of it, but it helped provide the fuel to spark and sustain a turnaround that propelled the Bulldogs into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.
They lost 65-53 last season, and the way they did it left a mark.
It was not so much the Spartans or anything they did; it was all on the Bulldogs.
“We did not have the energy level, we did not have the defensive intensity that we needed to have, we didn’t play with pace of play at all, and they did,” coach Rodney Terry said. “They did all of those things at a high level and deserved to win the game.”
The Bulldogs scored a season-low 53 points against a team that finished 10th of 11 in the Mountain West in scoring defense, allowing 73.9 points per game. Fresno State hit 34.4 percent of their shots and were just 3 of 15 beyond the 3-point line, a chilling 20 percent, and the Spartans were in the bottom half of the conference there, too.
Fresno State didn’t move or move the basketball, settling for too many jump shots. Marvelle Harris was 2 of 16 and 0 of 6 from distance. Julien Lewis was 0 of 7.
The Spartans did not play particularly well. The Bulldogs were just much worse.
But since that game, Fresno State is 21-7, closing last season on an 11-2 run and starting this season 10-5 with a last-out victory over Wyoming.
“I’m not a stats guy, so I couldn’t tell you,” said Paul Watson, the Bulldogs’ senior forward. “But if we are, that’s pretty good.”
The loss at San Jose State was a key piece in solidifying the Bulldogs, who have played with a much more consistent approach and urgency and with greater application of the game plan and scouting report; it’s an attention to detail.
San Jose State has been outrebounded by an average of 9.5 in its two Mountain West games – Nevada had a 50-35 advantage and Colorado State a 37-33 edge.
“We didn’t go up there with the right mentality … we didn’t picture it as a big game, and now we always think every game is the next game up and every game is a big game,” forward Karachi Edo said. “I feel like our guys understand that. We’re just hungry.”
On Saturday, they will get a chance to test that again against the Spartans (7-6, 0-2), who have a win at Washington State on their résumé.
But that loss, to varying degrees, still drives the Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1).
“I think the reason we turned it around is we were really accountable to the fact that we didn’t show up,” said Jerry Wainwright, the Bulldogs’ lead assistant. “That has nothing to do with San Jose State; that has everything to do with us.
“We just weren’t there, and I think there are enough guys there that remember that and a number of guys that still feel embarrassed by it. We still have memories of what we brought to that court last year.”
On the bus ride back to Fresno, Terry popped in the tape. “We lost twice that night,” he joked. “We lost the game, and we lost again when we watched the tape.”
They all watched it, and haven’t been the same since.
“That drive back, it was kind of rough for us,” Watson said. “We immediately watched the film on the bus. But there were things that needed to be corrected. We really didn’t execute like we were supposed to down there, and that was adjusted as soon as we got back.”
Said Wainwright: “There’s was no Knute Rocknes and really, there was no blatant butt kickings.
“It was just, ‘Hey, let’s stand up here and say, you know what, we all stunk.’ I think coach did a real good job of that. We could have a pity party and this is going to carry on. But we were going home and we better dig our toes in and make a stand because UNLV and San Diego State are coming in. We had just beaten UNLV, and we took San Diego State to overtime. They were coming to get us.”
Fresno State beat the Rebels in double overtime, then beat the Aztecs 58-57.
“We had to continue to get better,” Terry said. “We had to continue to improve in some areas, definitely with our energy and activity, and I thought we got better with that.
“It’s something that we’ve had to early this year in terms of guys understanding. Every night you have to have energy and activity, alertness and urgency. We’ve gotten better with that, but it’s always a work in progress.”
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT SAN JOSE STATE
- Saturday: 2 p.m. at The Event Center (5,000)
- Records: Bulldogs 10-5, 2-1 Mountain West; Spartans 7-6, 0-2
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themwc.com)/KFIG (AM 940)
- Notable: The Spartans have opened MW play with losses at Nevada and to Colorado State. Brandon Clarke, a 6-8 sophomore forward, leads the Spartans with 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Mountain West standings, schedule
Conf.
Overall
W
L
PCT
W
L
PCT
Boise State
3
0
1.000
10
4
.714
New Mexico
2
1
.667
9
6
.600
Fresno State
2
1
.667
10
5
.667
Colorado State
2
1
.667
10
6
.625
Nevada
2
1
.667
13
3
.813
Air Force
1
1
.500
8
7
.533
UNLV
1
2
.333
8
8
.500
Wyomong
1
2
.333
11
5
.688
Utah State
1
2
.333
7
7
.500
San Diego State
0
2
.000
8
6
.571
San Jose State
0
2
.000
7
6
.538
Wednesday
Boise State 77 , UNLV 59
Colorado State 76, San Jose State 71
Fresno State 85, Wyoming 70
Nevada 72, San Diego State 69
Utah State 79, New Mexico 75
Saturday
Air Force at Colorado State 11 a.m.
Fresno State at San Jose State 2 p.m.
UNLV at Utah State 3 p.m.
San Diego State at Boise State 8 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico 8:15 p.m.
