Bulldogs have a foul issue in MW opening loss at New Mexico

Fresno State hit a higher percentage of its shots than New Mexico, made more field goals and more 3s, had more points in the paint and as many rebounds.
But it had two major problems in its Mountain West Conference opener – turnovers and free throws. The Bulldogs were behind in one and well behind in the other in falling 78-73 to the Lobos at The Pit in Albuquerque.
New Mexico made more than twice as many free throws as the Bulldogs attempted and more than four times as many as they made. New Mexico (8-5, 1-0 in the MW) was 29 of 33 at the line and the Bulldogs 7 of 12; there were 22 fouls on Fresno State, 17 on the Lobos.
It would have been difficult to play past that, but Fresno State (8-5, 0-1) made a run at it once it got out of its own way at the offensive end.
The Bulldogs cut a deficit that was as large as 14 points in the first half down to just 36-34 at the break, but had four turnovers and missed three shots in the paint in its first nine possessions in the second half. New Mexico spurted away again, leading 53-44 with 10:59 to go and soon enough it made it a march to the free throw line.
The Lobos scored 15 of their final 21 points from the line.
Jahmel Taylor led the Bulldogs with 17 points, hitting 6 of 11 shots inclusing 3 of 6 at the 3-point line. The 6-foot guard also had a team-high seven rebounds. Karachi Edo, making his first start of the season, scored 15 points and had six rebounds.
Stat of the game – The 29 made free throws were the most by a Fresno State opponent this season, but they should not come as a huge surprise. Going into the MW opener, 24.7 percent of the points allowed by the Bulldogs to Division I opponents had come at the free throw line (174 of 705), a percentage that was tied for 327th in the nation.
Notable – Fresno State had won 11 games in a row following a loss before losing to the Lobos. The last time it dropped back to back games were roadies at Cal Poly (77-65) and at Arizona (85-72) in December last season.
Quotable – Fresno State coach Rodney Terry: “Every game you have to adapt to the way the game is being officiated. We had a veteran crew here tonight (Randy McCall, Eric Curry and Michael Irving), so give them credit. They got to the foul line and they made their free throws. That’s probably the biggest difference in the game. You go right down the line of everything else, is probably an even wash. But that’s playing college basketball on the road sometimes. It’s a tough deal. You can’t guard that free throw line.”
Coming up – The turnovers did not get the Bulldogs beat, but their offense remains a work in progress, rough stretches costing them in all five of their losses.
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. NEVADA
- Saturday: 4 p.m. at the Save Mart Center (15,544)
- Records: Bulldogs 8-5, 0-1 in the MW, Wolf Pack 12-2, 1-0
- Webcast/radio: ESPN3/KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: Nevada opened conference play on its home floor against San Jose State, beating the Spartans 80-55. The Wolf Pack was picked to finish second in the Mountain West in a preseason poll of media that cover the league.
