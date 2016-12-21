After falling into familiar pattern in Oregon loss, Fresno State gets break before MW play

It was not 20 minutes, it was more like 12 or 10. But in that span, Fresno State lost itself a bit. The Bulldogs got tentative attacking the press and getting into their offense in a 75-63 loss at Oregon, but it showed most definitively finishing, or not finishing, at the rim.
In shooting only 29.6 percent in the first half, the Bulldogs missed seven right around the basket – six layups and a tip – while sinking into a 14-point hole.
They made some easy shots much tougher.
“I thought there were some opportunities throughout that first half where we weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be in terms of attacking what we were facing, whether it was attacking their press or whether it was at the rim and finishing the shots that we wanted,” coach Rodney Terry said.
“We knew we were going to have to work this game for 40 minutes and we can’t give away 10, 12 minutes of the game and then have to play catch-up. I think if we play aggressively from start to finish, I think we’re in a much different position.”
The Bulldogs still haven’t found a way past that. But Terry likes the way they have come through nonconference play. At 8-4, they have a suspect home loss to Prairie View A&M, which has won just one game since, beating Jarvis Christian. That will not help the RPI. Fresno State has senior forward Karachi Edo back. He sat out the fall semester after falling short of NCAA continuing eligibility standards, though five-star recruit William McDowell-White fell short of qualifying academically and will not enroll at Fresno State.
The Bulldogs have turned over the ball too often – 14.3 times per game. But they also have had stretches where they have moved the ball and run their offense efficiently. Through 12 games they have shot 48.6 percent, which is at the top of the Mountain West.
Fresno State is leading the Mountain West in field-goal percentage at 48.6. Last season, when making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001, the Bulldogs were sixth in the conference at 43.6.
At Oregon, they worked their way back and got within 53-50 with 8:08 to play and in the second half did a much better job playing inside out at the offensive end and finding and finishing shots. After scoring only six points in the paint in the first half, they had 24 in the second while making 16 of 29 shots (55.2 percent).
“It’s not like we’re just playing chopped liver,” Terry said. “We’re not the only team they’re going to do a good job with. They do a great job trying to take time off the clock, and then you have to get into your offense. They do a good job with that – we’re talking about one of the best defensive teams in the country.
“I like where we are right now. Our guys and our staff went into this game not hoping to win but expecting to win, so when you don’t, you’re disappointed. But we got better. I can’t fault our effort. We competed. We just had to play from behind again, and trying to put yourself in position to get over the hump is really hard on the road.”
Now, a break. In years past, the Bulldogs have had a game between Christmas and the start of conference play. Nothing major – Pacific Union, Saint Katherine College, UC Merced, Sonoma State in 2015, ’14, ’13 and ’12. But with the conference schedule moved up, the Mountain West starting play Dec. 28 with Fresno State at New Mexico, the Bulldogs are home for the holidays.
They will reconvene in Albuquerque on Dec. 26 and practice that afternoon and the next day. Between now and then, Terry doesn’t want them doing anything more strenuous than shooting a few free throws.
“I want these guys to hit the reset button, let some guys get healthy,” he said. “I just told them: I don’t care if they don’t do anything over the break. We’ve played some competitive games. Everybody this time of year has something nicked up a little bit.
“I want them spending quality time with their families and if they’re going to do anything I want those guys shooting free throws. They don’t need to be out doing anything crazy where they’re going to come back with a sprained ankle or anything like that. We’ll have plenty of time to come back on the 26th and get ready to go again.”
