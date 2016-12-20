Fresno State falls into big deficit early on road, loses to Oregon

Fresno State had been on a nice run, executing offense inside out and getting good shots in winning three games in a row and six of seven. But that all went awry on Tuesday night in a 75-63 loss at No. 20 Oregon at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
The Bulldogs in the first half fell into a hole, again down double-digits on the road. They hit only 29.6 percent of their shots in the first half and struggled to get the ball into the paint.
Fresno State had only six points in the paint in the first half – it had been averaging 39.7 over its past six games – and missed seven shots in the lane.
The Bulldogs recovered in the second half, cutting a Ducks lead that had been as many as 14 points in the first half down to 53-50 with 8:08 to go. But once there, Fresno State faltered. After Jaron Hopkins scored on a drive to the basket to get the Bulldogs within three points, Jordan Bell beat everyone down the floor for a dunk and a foul for a three-point play.
The Bulldogs then missed in the lane, missed a jumper in close and they never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Stat of the game – Fresno State had only eight assists, its fewest since it had seven in a Nov. 22 loss at Cal State Bakersfield. The Bulldogs had averaged 15.9 assists per game since that loss to the Roadrunners.
Visible – Jahmel Taylor, who was second in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 59.3, had to play without the prescription goggles he had been wearing in games.
The goggles were lost in transit from Fresno to Eugene, with a stop in San Francisco.
Taylor hit only one of his first six shots, going 0 of 5 at the 3-point line in the first half, and finished 2 of 9 and 0 of 7 for four points.
He is expected to have a new set of eyewear by the time the Bulldogs open Mountain West play Dec. 28 at New Mexico.
Notable – Karachi Edo✔, who was ineligible through the fall semester for not meeting NCAA continuing eligibility requirements, made his season debut at the 14:09 mark in the first half and it didn’t take long to make an impact.
Edo had three rebounds in his first two minutes on the floor, two at the offensive end.
He also made a 3-pointer – the first of his career – with 9:30 to go in the half.
Edo had attempted only one 3-point shot in his first three seasons, a miss last season in the opener against Pepperdine.
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. NEW MEXICO
- Dec. 28: 6 p.m. at The Pit in Albuquerque (15,411)
- Records: Bulldogs 8-4, Lobos 7-5
- Webcast/Radio: ESPN3/KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: New Mexico played its last game before the start of Mountain West play on Tuesday at Arizona, a 77-46 loss. The Lobos are led by Elijah Brown and Tim Williams, who scored 17 and 14 points in that loss to the Wildcats.
