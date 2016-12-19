To finish away from home, Fresno State hoping for fast start at Oregon

It could be the opponent, the atmosphere or the approach to one, the other or both. But playing at Oregon on Tuesday night, the Fresno State Bulldogs need to beat back a pattern that has plagued them when playing up in competition and away from home.
Whether on the road or on a neutral court, the Bulldogs have played tentatively, been out of sorts and given away big chunks of basketball games in the first halves of those games.
At Oregon last season, they hit just 9 of their first 31 shots while turning over the ball 10 times in falling into a double-digit hole that proved too deep.
Down as many as 19 points early in the second half, the Bulldogs closed to four with 1:51 to play before losing 78-73.
“We’re going to have to get off to a good start taking care of the basketball, we’re going to have to execute and we’re going to have to be aggressive,” coach Rodney Terry said. “We’re going to have to be in attack mode. We can’t afford to give 20 minutes away.”
The Bulldogs have, though, more often than not.
At Marquette on Dec. 6, Fresno State was down by as many as 22 in the first half having hit 42.3 percent of its shots but turning it over 10 times, almost one-third of its possessions. The Bulldogs cut that deficit to two points twice in the final 39 seconds, but could not get all of the way back and lost 84-81.
At Oregon State on Nov. 25 the Bulldogs did come back, winning 63-58. But they opened that game just 3 of 19 with six turnovers before Jahmel Taylor shot them out of that funk, knocking down four 3-pointers in the final 2:42 of the half.
Go back 13 games over the past five seasons – including games at Texas Tech, at Pitt, at Cal, at Washington State, against Utah in the NCAA Tournament – and the Bulldogs have played their way into a hole in almost every one.
In the first half they have hit just 38.4 percent of their shots, have a rebounding deficit of minus-71. They have 89 turnovers to 65 assists and averaged just 27.8 points.
And, in many of them, the have worked their way close in the second half.
“That’s going to be our biggest thing: Make sure we come out at the start not really focused on who, about the name, just play basketball,” Taylor said.
“If you come out passive, the opponent can definitely see that and they can exploit that. But if you come out strong, you give yourself a better opportunity. We saw that (at Marquette) and good teams like that it’s tough coming back. We gave a lot of effort in that second half and we came out with a loss, but I think it gave us an opportunity to see that we can play with teams like that.”
The Ducks (10-2), ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25, come in riding an eight-game winning streak and off an 83-63 victory over UNLV on Saturday on a neutral floor in Portland. They were without senior forward Chris Boucher in that game due to an ankle injury – the target for his return is the start of Pac-12 play – but will likely try to hit the Bulldogs where they most have had issues early in games.
Oregon is leading the Pac-12 in forcing 14.7 turnovers per game and is second in allowing opponents to hit only 36.8 percent of their shots.
The Ducks also lead the conference in blocks with 8.7 per game and are second in rebounding margin at plus-9.2. In their victory over UNLV, they were a plus-16 and the Rebels had only 23 rebounds. UNLV went into that game as one of the top rebounding teams in the Mountain West, averaging 40.2 per game.
The Bulldogs, who open conference play on the road Dec. 28 at New Mexico, will need to stand up to that start to finish to stay in the game.
“You have to work the game for 40 minutes,” senior forward Paul Watson said. “Last season, we got up there and we were down 11-0 and that’s a rough start for us. Coach Terry always says we can’t control whether we get off to a good start or a bad start, but we can control how hard we play throughout the whole 40 minutes.
“You have to continue to play hard, all the time. You can’t worry about a good start or a bad start, just continue to play the game the way we know we can and the way we’re supposed to. It always works for us and we’ll be in the best situation we can if we do what we’re supposed to do.”
