At line with game on the line, Fresno State makes free throws when it counts

1:43 Strathmore High falls in state championship on late-game field goal Pause

2:46 Vance Walberg coaching Clovis West basketball again

1:14 Heart-transplant recipient tells others on transplant list: 'Don't give up'

0:50 FIRM brings cheer to families at annual Christmas Party

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:36 Correctional officer pays it forward with toys

1:33 With state football title on the line, Strathmore says game on!

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent