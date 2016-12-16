Fresno State offense taking off as Jaron Hopkins settles in at point guard

Wednesday’s game against Holy Names was more or less a walkover for the Fresno State Bulldogs, who won by plenty, 34 points, and won without sensing even a minor threat against a NCAA Division II team that came in and went out scuffling along.
But still it was the fourth game in a row the Bulldogs have hit better than 50 percent of their shots, the first time that has happened in five-plus seasons under coach Rodney Terry, and they go into a nonconference matchup Saturday at Pacific playing very efficient basketball at the offensive end.
They are moving the ball, sharing it. They are playing inside out and getting good shots, as that field-goal percentage would suggest. Fresno State hit 58.2 percent of its shots at Drake, 53.6 percent at Marquette, 58.8 percent against Cal Poly and 54.8 percent against the Hawks, and in those games the Bulldogs have an assisted basket percentage of 54.8.
When he gets us in our offense with pace, I think it gives us really good ball movement. The ball doesn't stick, and once we're able to do that we're able to get our assists up and we're able to get good clean looks.
Fresno State coach Rodney Terry
Much of that plays off of point guard Jaron Hopkins, who has settled back into the offense after forcing a bit too much in a two-game stretch toward the end of November.
“He’s learning. He’s getting better,” Terry said. “We sat and watched some tape and will continue to watch some tape of other guys that play similar to him.
“I liken him a little bit to, and am trying to get him to understand that he can play like (Kris) Dunn played his junior year at Providence. They’re similar type guards. Jaron is a little bit bigger – Jaron is 6-5, almost 6-6; Dunn is 6-4. But Dunn was that kind of guy: A big guard at the point-guard spot.”
Dunn was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, going to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Hopkins isn’t there, but his grasp of Fresno State’s offense and his role in it continues to improve.
The junior point guard wasn’t available Friday – Terry cut off all media access while the players were going through final exams. But over the past five games, Hopkins has hit 58.3 percent of his shots (28 of 48) and averaged five assists per game. His plus/minus is plus-50 coming off two games at Cal State Bakersfield and Oregon State in which it was minus-5.
“It all starts with just being able to initiate the offense first and then be a playmaker second,” Terry said. “We still want you to make plays, but we want you to initiate first. There are some times where we can take him off the ball and have (Jahmel Taylor) bring the ball up and do some things and he can play off the ball and be a playmaker.
Pacific has won its past five games on its home floor at the Alex G. Spanos Center, its longest streak since winning eight in a row between the 2014 and ’15 seasons.
“But I like the prospect of him, at his size and with what he does and how he does it, at the point-guard spot, and I like where he is right now. When he gets us in our offense with pace, I think it gives us really good ball movement. The ball doesn’t stick, and once we’re able to do that we’re able to get our assists up and we’re able to get good clean looks. But it all starts with initiating the offense, and he’s getting better with that.”
Edo availability – Forward Karachi Edo, who is ineligible for the fall semester after not meeting NCAA continuing eligibility standards, has completed his final exams, and he and the Bulldogs are just waiting for the grades to be posted and approval to rejoin the team.
Edo, the Bulldogs’ leading returning scorer and rebounder, has been practicing with the first and second teams for the past two weeks. But as of 5 p.m. Friday, he had not yet been cleared to return.
The Bulldogs left by bus for Stockton after a practice in the North Gym. Edo was not on it, but there is a plan in place to get him to the game in the event his grades post Friday night.
Options on D – The Tigers’ top two scorers are Ray Bowles and T.J. Wallace, a 6-foot-5 forward and a 6-3 guard. The Bulldogs have some options where to deploy Paul Watson at the defensive end, but Terry said Watson will take Bowles.
It all starts with just being able to initiate the offense first and then be a playmaker second. We still want you to make plays, but we want you to initiate first.
Fresno State coach Rodney Terry
Watson’s length and athleticism have played well, to this point.
“It’s a big deal, his ability to really sit down and guard on the perimeter,” Terry said. “He has come a long way from when we started to play him on the perimeter from a defensive standpoint. You trust him out there. You trust him on guys that can really score the ball. Paul has become a really good defender.
“It’s really going to help his market value a year from now, just his versatility. He’s rebounding outside his area, too, which is something that he hasn’t done in the past here and he’s doing it at an unbelievable rate for us right now.”
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. PACIFIC
- Saturday: 7 p.m. at Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton (6,150)
- Records: Bulldogs 7-3, Tigers 4-6
- Radio: KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: The Tigers are coming off a 66-57 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday. Pacific has allowed 74.7 points per game to rank ninth in the West Coast Conference in field-goal percentage defense. Opponents have made 45.1 percent of their shots.
