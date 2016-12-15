Fresno State women, looking to extend holiday-season roll, host UCSB

Fresno State hopes its post-Thanksgiving momentum carries over into the latest holiday stretch.
Winners of five of their past six games, starting with a pair of victories at the Loyola Marymount Thanksgiving Classic, the Bulldogs continue the nonconference portion of the season when they host UC Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. Friday at Save Mart Center.
The Bulldogs (6-3) are coming off a 74-67 win Saturday at Pacific, fueled by a balanced offense that featured sophomore point guard Candice White, redshirt sophomore shooting guard Tory Jacobs and junior center Bego Faz Davalos.
White leads the team in scoring (15.1) and field-goal (48.3), 3-point (40.0) and free-throw percentage (88.9).
8 of 9 games this season that Bulldogs’ starting point guard Candice White has scored in double figures to average a team-best 15.1 ppg.
Faz Davalos has been a wrecking ball in the post. Aside from averaging 15 points and 11.9 rebounds, the 6-foot-3 center leads the nation in blocks per game (4.89) and total blocks (44). Jacobs is the third Bulldogs player averaging double-digit scoring at 10.3 points per game
Junior center Bego Faz Davalos has recorded six double-doubles and one triple-double in nine games this season for Fresno State.
The Gauchos (2-7) have lost five in a row and are coming off a 71-52 home loss against ninth-ranked UCLA on Wednesday. UCSB is 0-5 on the road.
Redshirt sophomore Sarah Porter and sophomore Coco Miller lead the Gauchos in scoring at 10.7 and 10.4 points per game, respectively.
Led by second-year coach Bonnie Henrickson, UCSB was picked to finish fourth in the Big West preseason coaches’ poll and seventh by the media.
Fresno State is 1-1 against likely Big West noncontenders this season, losing to Cal State Northridge 61-57 on Nov. 18 and beating UC Irvine 63-45 at the Loyola Marymount tournament Nov. 26.
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. UC SANTA BARBARA
- Friday: 7 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 6-3, Gauchos 2-7
- Series: Fresno State leads 20-9, with Gauchos winning most recent game 64-62 on Dec. 18, 2010, at the St. John’s Chartwells Holiday Classic in New York.
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themw.com)/ KFPT (AM 790)
- Special: Free admission for those donating two or more nonperishable food items or wearing a holiday sweater.
