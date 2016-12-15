Fresno State women, looking to extend holiday-season roll, host UCSB

4:23 Rainy weather approaches the Valley Pause

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

2:40 Zoo's lion cub gets acquainted with his pride

2:03 How a dry Christmas tree can become a mini-inferno

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:01 How holiday music may help your health

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

1:38 After wife missing nearly half a year, husband and his other wife are accused of killing her

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'