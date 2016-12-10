Faz Davalos’ seventh double-double of season powers Fresno State past Pacific

Bego Faz Davalos opened up Fresno State’s inside game early, and Candice White and Tory Jacobs tag-teamed to complete the assault from long range after halftime as the Bulldogs held on to beat University of the Pacific 74-67 on Saturday at Stockton Arena.
Faz Davalos put up 10 of her game-high 19 points before the half to pace the Bulldogs (6-3) to a nonconference women’s basketball win ahead of finals week.
The junior center added a game-high 17 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season and 23rd of her career, to go with seven assists and four blocks.
7 number of double-doubles for Fresno State’s Bego Faz Davalos this season. Her total is No. 3 in the nation behind only Washington’s Chantel Osahor (9) and Massachusetts’ Maggie Mulligan (8).
Her efforts helped keep the Tigers (3-6) just out of reach, before passing the torch to Jacobs who twice put the Bulldogs up 10 with a 3-pointer. Jacobs had 14 points, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. White added 15, including 3 of 5 from long range.
It was a winning formula for Fresno State, which shot 44.8 percent (26 of 58) including making 9 of 18 from 3. The third quarter was where it rained hardest on the Tigers, as Fresno State made 5 of 6 3-pointers.
All of the Bulldogs’ starters scored in double figures with forwards Breanne Knishka and Kendra Martin adding 11 points apiece. Senior forward Emilie Volk did not play for the second game in a row, sitting out with an injury.
UOP was led by GeAnna Luaulu-Summers with 15 points, while Callie Owens and Eli Lopez-Sagrera both finished with 12. The Tigers, who were playing in Stockton Arena for the first time, have lost five of their last six.
Fresno State, winner of five of its last six, will return to campus for a nonconference game Friday against UC Santa Barbara.
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. UC SANTA BARBARA
- Friday: 7 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 6-3, Gauchos 2-5 (play Sunday at San Diego State)
- Webcast: Mountain West Network (themw.com)
