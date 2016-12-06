Fresno State Basketball

Fresno State digs deep hole, rally falls short at Marquette

By Robert Kuwada

Fresno State didn’t have much going in the first half Tuesday night at Marquette, down as many as 22 and into the break in a 19-point hole.

But just before halftime, Jahmel Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer, getting one of very few open looks for the Bulldogs’ top three scorers. And with that one down, they shot themselves back into it before falling 84-81 at Bradley Center.

The Bulldogs (5-3) were within 82-80 with 24 seconds to go, but Jaquan Johnson hit a pair of free throws, the Bulldogs missed at their end and Sam Hauser hit 1 of 2 to push the lead back to five with 12 seconds to go. But their best half of basketball this season got them there.

Fresno State hit 19 of 30 shots in the second half (63.3 percent) and got assists on 15 of their baskets.

Terrell Carter II hit 7 of 9 shots while scoring 15 of his career-high 21 points in the second half. He finished 10 of 14.

Cullen Russo was 4 of 7 and scored 11 of his 12 points in the final 20 minutes. Sam Hauser led Marquette (7-2) with 19.

Up next

FRESNO STATE VS. CAL POLY

  • Saturday: 4 p.m. at Save Mart Center (15,544)
  • Records: Bulldogs 5-3, Mustangs 5-4
  • Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themw.com)/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
  • Of note: Cal Poly will come to Fresno on a two-game winning streak including a 59-47 victory over Texas-San Antonio. The Bulldogs beat UTSA in their opener 69-66.

