Fresno State falls to Prairie View A&M, 84-78

Fresno State's Bryson Williams, center, comes down with a rebound between Prairie View A&M's JD Wallace, left, and Shay'rone Jett in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
The banners for Fresno State's NCAA Tournament appearance and Mountain West Conference Championship were unfurled before their game against Prairie View A&M's at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Cullen Russo dunks the ball against Prairie View A&M's L.J. Westbrook defending in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Paul Watson has the ball swatted by Prairie View A&M's JD Wallace in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Jaron Hopkins, left, pressures Prairie View A&M's Shaquille Preston in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Jaron Hopkins shovel passes the ball past a pair of Prairie View A&M defenders in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State men's basketball coach Rodney Terry calls out plays from the bench in their game against Prairie View A&M at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Bryson Williams, left, drives the the hoop while avoiding a swipe at the ball by Prairie View A&M's Ja'Donta Blakley defending in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Terrell Carter II, right, tries to block Prairie View A&M's Ja'Donta Blakley as he drives to the hoop in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Paul Watson, left, gets fouled by Prairie View A&M's Zachary Hamilton after lunging for a steal in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Paul Watson puts up a three-point attempt with Prairie View A&M's L.J. Westbrook defending in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Cullen Russo, right, gets pressure from Prairie View A&M's L.J. Westbrook in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Jaron Hopkins, eyes a shot while defended by Prairie View A&M's Ja'Donta Blakley in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Cullen Russo, right, goes up to lob a shot over the reach of Prairie View A&M's JD Wallace in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Paul Watson tries to get a shot over Prairie View A&M's JD Wallace in their game at the Save Mart Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
