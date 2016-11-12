Despite win, Fresno State men’s basketball team in need of rebound

Back when the current edition of the Fresno State basketball program was just a pup and coach Rodney Terry was building – impatiently at times – toward the NCAA Tournament, the team routinely would get outrebounded. Often, by a large margin.
The Bulldogs were a minus-10 or worse 11 times in 2013, 12 times in 2014. But they steadily outgrew that, playing more physically and aggressively pursuing the basketball.
Until Friday, anyway, when in a season-opening 69-66 victory over Texas-San Antonio they were outrebounded 55-30 and gave up 25 offensive rebounds and 25 second-chance points to a team that was a minus-3.0 in rebounding margin a year ago and did not start a player taller than 6-foot-8 or overtly physical.
It’s something we’ve harped on from the beginning of the season. When that shot goes up, you have to look to hit somebody and then go rebound the basketball.
Fresno State coach Rodney Terry
There are a couple of ways to look at that, and only one way to react.
“We did great in making them take tough shots, because obviously rebounds are from missed shots. That’s an improvement on the defensive part,” said senior forward Cullen Russo, who had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
“But, really, just not finishing a play is a big thing. They shot like 20 or more shots than us (it was 70-49), so we really have to work on finishing out a play. We got lucky getting out with that win, but we can’t expect to keep going like that.”
Russo probably is unaware just how lucky – the Bulldogs under Terry had been 0-12 when they have been outrebounded by 15 or more.
The Bulldogs play again Monday, which pretty much precludes them from beating each other up in pursuit of the basketball in practice Sunday.
Fresno State was outrebouunded 55-30, a margin of minus-25. That is its second worst rebounding game under coach Rodney Terry. They were outrebounded 56-29 in an overtime loss last season at Nevada.
But if the rebounding does not improve against Prairie View A&M, another team that a year ago had a RPI in the 300s, figure at least one of the four days before the Bulldogs’ next game will be very rough under and around the basket.
When Russo and forward Paul Watson were asked what they thought when seeing a minus-25 on the stat sheet, Terry jumped right in.
“It’s something we have to work on, absolutely,” he said. “When we have some time to really practice and work on some things, the bubble will be up (on the rim) and we’ll work on being a physical team rebounding the basketball.
“I put it on myself and our staff. We’re going to do our part. We’re going to come back as a group and we’re going to get better. We’re going to give a better effort in terms of really trying to get a physical block-out.”
The Bulldogs played three freshmen in Bryson Williams, Johnny McWilliams and Daryl McDowell-White and a redshirt freshman in Nate Grimes. They also have Jaron Hopkins and Deshon Taylor playing after sitting out as transfers last season.
They are by no means close to their ceiling and will be much better in January, February and March than they are now.
It’s disappointing to see that, especially at something we pride ourselves on, playing hard and finishing out possessions. Like coach said, it’s something we have to address in practice and get it fixed.
Fresno State senior forward Paul Watson
But the expectation is much higher than a minus-25. While the Roadrunners were grabbing 25 offensive rebounds, the Bulldogs could get just three and center Terrell Carter II, the biggest player on the floor, struggled to make an impact. He played 17 minutes without a single rebound.
“The disappointing thing is we’ve had some pretty good nights,” Terry said. “We played a much bigger team in UCLA (in a closed scrimmage) and didn’t have near the problem on the glass. It’s just again making a conscious effort and actually following through and doing your job whether you’re at a guard position or you’re at a post position.
“It’s something we’ve harped on from the beginning of the season. When that shot goes up, you have to look to hit somebody and then go rebound the basketball.”
Et cetera – The Bulldogs have won 10 games in a row that have been decided by three points or less. Their last loss in a game of that margin came at Pacific on Dec. 20, 2014 when guard Dulani Robertson knocked down a barely contested 3-pointer from about 25 feet as time expired to give the Tigers a 71-68 victory.
▪ Watson scored 17 points, giving him 1,001 in his career. He is the 32nd in Fresno State history to top the 1,000.
▪ The Bulldogs had 14 steals against Texas-San Antonio and forced 20 turnovers.
▪ Texas-San Antonio hit 11 of 23 free throws, 47.8 percent. The Roadrunners lost by three points.
▪ The Bulldogs, coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001, drew 6,088 on Friday to Save Mart Center. A year ago, 7,827 turned out for the home opener.
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
Up next
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M AT FRESNO STATE
- Monday: 7 p.m. at Save Mart Center (15,596)
- Records: Bulldogs 1-0; Panthers 0-1
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themw.com)/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
FRESNO STATE 69, TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO 66
UTSA
Min
FGM-A
FTM-A
OR-TR
A
PF
PT
Allen
29
6-10
4-6
7-14
1
3
17
Beverly
17
5-14
3-6
5-8
0
5
14
De Nicolao
23
4-8
1-2
1-2
3
5
11
Frohnen
31
5-9
1-5
4-11
2
3
11
Harris
28
3-15
0-0
0-3
1
2
6
Littles
22
0-4
2-4
0-1
3
2
2
O’Brien
18
1-5
0-0
3-6
0
2
2
Willbron
17
1-5
0-0
1-3
0
1
3
Karrer
15
0-0
0-0
2-4
1
1
0
Totals
200
25-70
11-23
23-52
11
24
66
Percentages: FG .357, FT .478. 3-pointers: 5-25, .200 (De Nicolao 2-4, Allen 1-2, Willbron 1-2, Beverly 1-4, Frohnen 0-1, Littles 0-1, O’Brien 0-1, Harris 0-10). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 20 (6 PTS). Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 20 (De Nicolao 5, Beverly 4, Littles 3, Willbron 3, Allen 2, Harris 2, Karrer). Steals: 4 (De Nicolao, Frohnen, Harris, Karrer). Technicals: None.
FRESNO STATE
Min
FGM-A
FTM-A
OR-TR
A
PF
PT
Russo
36
6-10
10-12
1-10
2
3
23
Carter
17
1-3
2-3
0-0
0
2
4
Hopkins
30
3-10
1-2
0-6
5
2
7
J.Taylor
22
3-4
0-2
0-2
1
4
9
Watson
35
5-13
5-6
0-4
2
4
17
D.Taylor
25
1-4
4-6
1-4
1
2
6
Williams
14
1-1
0-0
1-3
0
3
2
McWilliams
11
0-3
1-2
0-0
0
1
1
Bittner
6
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
McDowell-White
2
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Grimes
2
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
20-49
23-33
3-29
11
22
69
Percentages: FG .408, FT .697. 3-pointers: 6-18, .333 (J.Taylor 3-4, Watson 2-6, Russo 1-3, McDowell-White 0-1, D.Taylor 0-1, McWilliams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 11 (19 PTS). Blocks: 2 (Russo 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hopkins 2, Russo 2, Watson 2, Williams 2, D.Taylor, J.Taylor, McWilliams). Steals: 14 (Hopkins 5, D.Taylor 4, J.Taylor 2, McWilliams, Russo, Watson). Technicals: None.
UTSA
23
43
—
66
Fresno State
28
41
—
69
A — 6,088 (15,544).
Comments