Fresno Sate mens basketball season opener 69-66 over UTSA Friday night

Fresno State’s Cullen Russo, top, dunks the ball late in the game with University of Texas San Antonio’s Nick Allen, bottom right, Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif. Fresno State defeated UTSA 69-66.
Fresno State’s Jaron Hopkins, left, and UTSA’s Giovanni De Nicolao, right, Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
University of Texas San Antonio’s Byron Frohnen, left, fouls Fresno State’s Jaron Hopkins, right, Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
University of Texas San Antonio’s Lucas O'Brien, left, fouls Fresno State’s Paul Watson, right, Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno State’s Paul Watson reacts after having his shot fouled by UTSA Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno State’s Paul Watson, center, drives to the basket with University of Texas San Antonio’s George Willborn III to the right Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno State’s Cullen Russo works his way downcourt after scoring against University of Texas San Antonio Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
