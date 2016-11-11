Fresno State Womens basketball tops Biola 71-50

Fresno State’s Kendra Martin, left, Raven Johnson, Bego Faz Davalos, and Anais Kirvan, far right, cheer a Bulldog shot against Biola Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif. The Bulldogs topped the Eagles 71-50 for the final.
Fresno State’s Bego Faz Davalos, right, collides with Biola’s defense including Annie Park, left, Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno State’s Kendra Martin, right, goes for the layup with Biola’s Emma Newman to the left Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno State’s Emilie Volk, left, passes past Biola’s Khadidja Diakite, right, Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno State’s Tory Jacobs, left, looks for an opening guarded by Biola’s Annie Park, right, Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno State’s Tory Jacobs, right, is fouled by Biola’s Sara Dougan, left, as she drives to the basket Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno State’s Zaria Branch, center, passes to Fresno State’s Kristina Cavey, right, Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno State’s Kendra Martin, far left, and Fresno State’s Raven Johnson, center, watch Saraya Smith, right, take a shot against Biola Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
