Hot start propels Fresno State to season-opening women’s basketball win

Tory Jacobs scored a game-high 16 points as Fresno State cruised to a 71-50 women’s basketball win against Biola University in the Bulldogs’ regular-season opener Friday at the Save Mart Center.
Jacobs, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Minnesota, made three of her first four attempts from long range as the Bulldogs climbed to a 15-point lead in the second quarter. Junior center Bego Faz Davalos finished with 10 points and hauled in five rebounds while sophomore starting point guard Candice White scored 13.
Senior forward Emilie Volk added nine points and six rebounds off the bench for Fresno State.
The Eagles (3-2) were led by Annie Park’s 14 points and Emma Newman added 11 to go with a game-high seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs continue the regular season at home Tuesday against Utah. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Fast start – White started 4 for 4 from the field including a 3-pointer to score nine of Fresno State’s 18 points in the first quarter. White finished 5 of 9 shooting from the field to go with five rebounds and three steals.
Stat of the night – 7 of 11 or 63.6 percent, the Bulldogs’ shooting efficiency from long range in the first half that helped them build an 18-point lead. Jacobs led the team with three 3s, with White, Volk, Breanne Knishka and Raven Johnson also dialing in from beyond the arc. Fresno State’s long-range attack, however, dried up in the second half going 0 for 7 to finish with a 38.9 (7 of 18) shooting percentage.
Quote of the night – “As a coach, you want things to be perfect and they’re not going to be, but I do believe that this team was able to answer every time they needed to and that’s really important. I feel very comfortable with everybody’s ability to contribute.” – Bulldogs coach Jaime White.
