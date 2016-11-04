Fresno State pulls away from Azusa Pacific, former area prep star

Kristina Cavey scored a game-high 18 points in her first action with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, leading the Bulldogs to a 75-47 victory against Azusa Pacific in an exhibition Friday night at the Save Mart Center.
A 5-foot-11 freshman forward/guard from Berthoud, Colo., Cavey hit 5 of 7 shots including 2 of 4 3-pointers along with 6 of 7 free throws. Her second 3-pointer highlighted a 7-0 run to open the fourth period that saw the Bulldogs build their largest lead of the night at 68-39.
Fresno State opened the game with an 11-0 run, but the Cougars – who feature former Immanuel High star and 2016 Fresno Bee Small Schools Player of the Year Zoe March at point guard – closed the opening quarter with nine unanswered points to pull within 17-14.
Tory Jacobs hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second and the Bulldogs pulled away from there, taking a 35-23 lead into halftime and building that to 61-39 through three quarters.
Jacobs finished the game 3 of 9 on 3-pointers and with 12 points and Breanne Knishka added 10.
Kendra Martin had a game-best nine rebounds to help Fresno State outrebound Azusa Pacific 53-36. Bego Faz Davalos, a preseason All-Mountain West pick, had nine points and eight rebounds.
March had 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals with five turnovers in 35 minutes for the Cougars, who were led by Joelle Tampien with 11.
Fresno State hosts Biola at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 in a season-opening doubleheader at the Save Mart Center with the Bulldogs men’s team, which will tip-off against Texas-San Antonio at 7.
