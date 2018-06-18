After a year away, 4-time state wrestling champ Justin Mejia finds he is happiest at home

VIDEO: Watch CIF 4-time state wrestling champion from Clovis High Justin Mejia talk just moments after historic victory in Bakersfield

Clovis High senior Justin Mejia won his fourth-consecutive California Interscholastic Federation Boys Wrestling State Championship on Feb. 4, 2017 in Bakersfield. Mejia defeated Selma High senior Robert García IV in a tough 3-2 win for the 126-pou