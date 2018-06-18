After a year away, 4-time state wrestling champ Justin Mejia finds he is happiest at home

It was a year away; from wrestling, from school, from home.
Justin Mejia, a four-time state wrestling champion at Clovis High, spent much of it in Illinois, eight months or so. He was to wrestle there, had signed a national letter of intent with the Illini. He had to delay enrollment into school due to an application error, wiping out a 2017 season, but found some work, kept his skills sharp at a regional training center, had an eye on competing freestyle this summer.
He said he was a bit exhausted from his pursuit of history in his senior season when he got to Illinois, but it was all good. It wasn't always easy, adjusting to a college town in the Midwest, not going to school and not wrestling. But the plan, after coming back to the Valley in March, was to return to Champaign, Ill., in the fall.
"I trained hard out there," he said. "I trained a lot out there. I can't say I didn't like it."
But when Mejia came home looking to get a brief break, some time away, the pieces that had been out of place clicked in and rather than return to Illinois he requested and was granted a release and eventually signed with Fresno State and coach Troy Steiner.
"When I came back, I wouldn't say that I planned to go to Fresno State," Mejia said. "I was going to chill out a little bit. Just being around my family again was really nice. When it was brought up to me whether I wanted to come back, I was just like, 'I don't think I'm ready for that.' So, then it's, 'What am I going to do now?'"
Mejia one day found himself at the Valley regional training center; home, basically.
"I went over there and immediately, I've known guys on that team for 12 years," he said. "I started wrestling with guys on that team. As soon as I got there, I hit it off with everybody. I know everybody – 70 percent of them went to Clovis High and a couple went to Buchanan, guys I've been wrestling with since I was 5 years old.
"Those were things that I wanted and really needed I think in being able to train, go to school and wrestle. The things that fit together like that, those are the things that I needed."
Mejia trained, worked toward a tournament in Las Vegas.
"After that, that's when I thought, 'OK, I'm going to be coming here,'" Mejia said.
It is a significant add for Fresno State, which ranked fifth in the nation in attendance last season with its first team since the program was dropped in 2006.
Mejia, who will wrestle at 125 or 133 pounds for the Bulldogs, is one of only three wrestlers in California prep history to have won four state championships and as a senior was ranked No. 42 in the nation by FloWrestling and No. 4 at 126 pounds. He was 168-1 in his career at Clovis, winning his titles at 106 pounds as a freshman in 2014, 113 pounds as a sophomore, 120 pounds as a junior and 126 pounds as a senior in 2017.
"It was a tough year for him," Steiner said. "He wasn't in the college mode. He wasn't in the classroom. He wasn't around teammates.
"He wasn't really a part of any program so it was a tough year for him and I think he's ready to get back at it and do what he loves to do."
Home again, Mejia is ready for that; refocused, intent.
"I think there's always a plan that God has for everyone," he said. "You can detour off that path, but you're going to end up back on that path.
"I need people in my life who have been there for a long time. I have friends in Illinois who will be my friends forever, but I want people that have been there since I was in the seventh or eighth grade, and I have a lot of support here in the Valley."
Steiner, too, has no doubt Mejia can elevate a Bulldogs program loaded with local talent.
"I think he put a lot into winning the four titles in high school and I think he had to reevaluate what he wants to do from there," Steiner said.
"The time away from it has helped him some and I think he'll come in refocused and driven to do something great here at this level. It will take another level of dedication, another level of work, if he wants the same or similar results that he had in high school. But I know he's a fighter. He's a tough kid, a real likeable kid to be around and he'll add a lot to our program, no doubt about it."
Comments