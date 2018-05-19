For first time in 13 years, Fresno State baseball won't play a single postseason game

They celebrated in walk-off fashion.

Thanks to three runs in the bottom of the ninth, including a game-winning, baseball-loaded drawn walk by Nate Thimjon, the Diamond Dogs pulled out a 9-8 win against UNLV on Saturday at Beiden Field.

What a win for the Bulldogs on Senior Day! #GoDogs ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/gclLgcfTUl — FS Bulldog Baseball (@FresnoStateBSB) May 20, 2018

But that's the last time the Bulldogs will get to celebrate this season.

For the first time since 2005 when there was not a conference tournament, Fresno State baseball will not participate in a single postseason game.

The Bulldogs needed to sweep the Rebels in this weekend's regular-season finale series just to have had a chance to finish in the top four of the Mountain West standings and qualify for the conference tournament.





That opportunity was blown Friday after Fresno State lost 7-3.

So the Bulldogs were left to play for pride on Senior Day on Saturday, with a final goal of reaching 30 wins for a fourth consecutive season.

Mission accomplished.

Down 8-4 entering the bottom of the eighth, Fresno State cut UNLV's lead in half after RBI singles from freshmen Emilio Nogales and Thimjon.

Then after senior Torin Goldstein hit an RBI double, freshman JT Arruda tied the score with a run-scoring single up the middle.





A hit by pitch and an error later, Thimjon stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. And all he had to do was not swing as UNLV's Christian Myers issued a walk.

Fresno State ends its season 30-24 overall and 13-17 in the Mountain West, finishing fifth in the seven-team conference just behind UNLV, which locked up the final spot in the conference tournament..