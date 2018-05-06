Bulldogs swept on both diamonds, virtually dashing postseason hopes

Fresno State’s spring postseason hopes suffered a double dashing after the Bulldogs were swept in softball and baseball Mountain West Conference series.
The softball team lost three straight at Margie Wright Diamond to visiting UNLV in Fresno State’s final home series of the season.
And the baseball team lost three straight at conference-leading Nevada.
The results:
▪ Fresno State softball (30-21 overall, 13-8 Mountain West) slipped from first to third in the conference standings behind Boise State (15-6) and San Jose State (16-7) with one series left, Thursday-Saturday at Nevada. Boise State needs just one win against New Mexico to eliminate the Bulldogs. There is no softball conference tournament, so the regular-season winner gets the Mountain West’s NCAA Tournament berth.
▪ Fresno State baseball (26-21 overall, 11-16 Mountain West) is sixth in the seven-team conference with one MW series left, May 17-19 against UNLV. Only the top four make the Mountain West tournament Memorial Day weekend at San Diego State.
This week the Bulldogs step out of conference with games Tuesday afternoon at Cal State Northridge and Friday-Sunday at home against Hawaii.
