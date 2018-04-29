Bulldogs take 2 of 3 from Air Force to stay in Mountain West baseball hunt

Fresno State took two of three from Air Force in a crucial weekend baseball series, keeping the Bulldogs in the hunt for a spot in the Mountain West Conference tournament Memorial Day weekend.
Fresno State capped its weekend with a 10-0 win Sunday, a big rebound from Saturday's 14-4 loss to the Falcons. The Bulldogs won the opener Friday night 7-2.
Fresno State (26-17 overall) is 11-13 in the Mountain West, a half-game behind Air Force (11-12) and UNLV (10-11). Nevada (14-6) and San Diego State (13-7) hold the top two spots. The top four make the conference tournament May 24-27 at San Diego State.
The Bulldogs have conference series left at Nevada this weekend and at home against UNLV on May 17-19 to end the regular season.
First up this week is a nonconference home game Tuesday against Pepperdine.
Pitching was a key to Fresno State's wins against Air Force. Junior Edgar Gonzalez struck out 12 Friday and now has 207 in his career. And freshman Jaime Arias pitched six shutout innings Sunday.
