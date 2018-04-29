Bulldogs salvage series finale at Boise and keep hold of Mountain West softball lead

Fresno State got the one win it needed Sunday to finish a weekend softball series at Boise State, maintaining the Mountain West Conference lead.
The Broncos had pulled even with the Bulldogs in the standings after winning 2-1 in eight innings Friday and 8-0 in six innings Saturday.
But freshman Danielle East pitched her second strong outing of the weekend on Sunday, not allowing an earned run in a complete-game, 5-2 victory.
Fresno State left town with a 13-5 conference record, one game ahead of Boise State with two Mountain West series left, at home this weekend against UNLV and at Nevada on May 10-12.
The Bulldogs reached 30-18 overall, the program's 37th consecutive 30-win season.
East (16-9) was remarkable, holding the nation's leading offense (7.11 runs per game, .360 batting average) to 11 hits and two earned runs in 14 2/3 innings.
Boise State freshman Gianna Mancha (Central High) gave the Broncos 6 1/3 innings Friday, holding the Bulldogs to four hits and one run, before reliever Micaela Leal finished to improve to 7-0. And Boise State strung together three straight singles with two outs in the eighth to win it.
After its seventh mercy-rule loss of the season on Saturday, Fresno State bounced back Sunday by chasing Mancha in the third and handing Leal her first loss of the season. Katie Castellon and Hayleigh Galvan each homered for the Bulldogs.
By virtue of winning the series, Boise State holds the advantage if the teams finish the conference season tied.
Broncos junior shortstop Rebekah Cervantes (Redwood) was 4 for 8 in the series with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Comments