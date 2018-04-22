Fresno State’s Zach Ashford has reached base in 41 consecutive games.
Fresno State slips to 5th in MW standings, faces critical series vs. Air Force

Fresno Bee Staff

April 22, 2018 05:36 PM

Fresno State has a critical week of baseball at home coming up after losing two of three this weekend at San Diego State.

After a Tuesday nonconference game against Cal State Northridge, the Bulldogs host Air Force in a three-game Mountain West Conference series beginning Friday.

It appears to be a battle for a spot in the four-team conference tournament May 24-27 at San Diego State, after Air Force swept a doubleheader from Nevada on Sunday to rise to 10-10 while Fresno State slipped to 9-12 with Sunday’s 7-0 loss.

Nevada (14-6) leads the Mountain West. San Diego State (10-7) is second and UNLV (10-8) is third. After Air Force, Fresno State has conference series left at Nevada (May 4-6) and home against UNLV (May 17-19).

San Diego State scored two unearned runs in the seventh to beat Fresno State 3-2 in Friday’s series opener. Edgar Gonzalez and three Bulldogs relievers limited the Aztecs to five hits Saturday in a 7-4 win. Zach Ashford reached base for the 41st straight game, the highlight for Fresno State (23-16 overall) in Sunday’s loss.

