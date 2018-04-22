Fresno State slips to 5th in MW standings, faces critical series vs. Air Force

Fresno State has a critical week of baseball at home coming up after losing two of three this weekend at San Diego State.
After a Tuesday nonconference game against Cal State Northridge, the Bulldogs host Air Force in a three-game Mountain West Conference series beginning Friday.
It appears to be a battle for a spot in the four-team conference tournament May 24-27 at San Diego State, after Air Force swept a doubleheader from Nevada on Sunday to rise to 10-10 while Fresno State slipped to 9-12 with Sunday’s 7-0 loss.
Nevada (14-6) leads the Mountain West. San Diego State (10-7) is second and UNLV (10-8) is third. After Air Force, Fresno State has conference series left at Nevada (May 4-6) and home against UNLV (May 17-19).
San Diego State scored two unearned runs in the seventh to beat Fresno State 3-2 in Friday’s series opener. Edgar Gonzalez and three Bulldogs relievers limited the Aztecs to five hits Saturday in a 7-4 win. Zach Ashford reached base for the 41st straight game, the highlight for Fresno State (23-16 overall) in Sunday’s loss.
