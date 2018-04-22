Fresno State heads to Boise State with Mountain West softball lead on the line

The Fresno State softball team is headed to Boise State with a chance to put a stranglehold on the Mountain West Conference race.
The Bulldogs (29-16, 12-3 Mountain West) won two of three against visiting San Diego State this weekend, wrapping up the series with a 4-2 victory Sunday at Margie Wright Diamond. The weekend started ominously with a 10-0, five-inning Fresno State loss Friday, but the Bulldogs turned it around with a 5-1 win Saturday and a 4-2 win Sunday.
Boise State swept Nevada, putting the Broncos (31-13, 10-5) two games behind the first-place Bulldogs in the Mountain West.
Fresno State has won all five of its conference series.
The Bulldogs had their 10-game winning streak snapped Friday, but came back on Samantha Mejia’s second straight complete game in Saturday’s win and Danielle East’s 15th win in Sunday’s finale. No. 9-batting Kaitlyn Jennings had three RBIs Sunday, and Rachel Minogue had two doubles and four RBIs Saturday.
Saturday was the Bark in the Park promotion with fans allowed to bring their dogs, and attendance was a season-high 1,561.
Mejia was the Saturday winner for the second straight week after having not started a game since March 2.
Valley fans will be familiar with three Boise State players. Junior shortstop Rebekah Cervantes (Redwood High) is the Broncos’ career doubles record-holder with 37. She has started all 44 Boise State games and is batting .430 with seven homers and 46 RBIs.
Freshman infielder Halle Harger (Hanford West) has 25 RBIs in 35 games and freshman Gianna Mancha (Central) is 11-4 in 20 appearances.
