On Wonderdog weekend, Fresno State baseball falters but softball scores a sweep

Fresno State wasn't able to recreate Wonderdog magic as it celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its College World Series baseball national championship.

The Bulldogs softball team, however, is playing at a championship level, winning its 10th straight with a weekend series sweep at San Jose State to take command of the Mountain West Conference race.

Baseball

Fresno State honored the 2008 "Wonderdogs" before Sunday's game against San Jose State at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium, and the current Bulldogs battled like their alumni all day. Fresno State twice rallied from deficits and took a 7-6 lead heading into the ninth on Zach Presno's two-run double.

But San Jose State got to freshman relievers Nikoh Mitchell and Jamison Hill in a four-run rally and weathered JT Arruda's RBI triple for a 10-7 win and a series victory.

The Bulldogs fell to 21-14 overall and 8-10 in the Mountain West as they battle to make the four-team conference tournament May 24-27 at San Diego State. That's where Fresno State is headed next weekend for a conference series after a Tuesday nonconference home game against Saint Mary's. The Bulldogs and Air Force are tied for fourth place in the MW.

Fresno State split the first two games of the series, winning 11-7 on Friday behind three RBIs apiece from Presno and reigning conference player of the week Torin Goldstein, but losing 15-7 Saturday as San Jose State chased preseason conference pitcher of the year Edgar Gonzalez after four innings.

Softball

Fresno State team took command of the Mountain West race with a sweep of previous conference leader San Jose State. The Bulldogs (27-15, 10-2) beat the Spartans by scores of 4-0, 8-2 and 7-0.

San Jose State (25-14, 9-5) had been undefeated at home, but Fresno State pitchers Danielle East and Samantha Mejia combined to hold the Spartans to one earned run all weekend. East threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts Friday, Mejia pitched a five-hitter Saturday to improve to 4-0 in MW play and the pair combined on Sunday's shutout, with East getting the win with 5 2/3 innings.