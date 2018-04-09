Bulldogs baseball, softball teams on winning streaks

The Fresno State baseball and softball teams are on winning streaks thanks to Mountain West series sweeps over the weekend.
Baseball
The Bulldogs (20-11 overall, 7-8 Mountain West) take a six-game winning streak into a non-conference game at home Tuesday against Cal State Northridge. First pitch is 6:05 p.m.
The Bulldogs stay home at Beiden Field for a weekend Mountain West series against last-place San Jose State.
Fresno State swept New Mexico by scores of 15-5, 7-6 in 11 innings and 11-6 in the Sunday finale. The Bulldogs have scored in double digits in six of their last nine games. Redshirt senior Torin Goldstein fueled the New Mexico sweep, going 8 for 12 with three RBIs and a run scored. Carter Bins hit his team-leading seventh homer of the season Sunday and Zach Ashford scored two runs Sunday and has reached base in 33 straight games dating to last season.
Before the weekend, Fresno State had won only three games all-time at New Mexico.
The Bulldogs are tied with Air Force for fourth place in the Mountain West. The top four teams advance to the conference tournament May 24-27 at San Diego State.
Softball
Fresno State (24-15, 7-2) has won seven straight heading to a weekend Mountain West series at San Jose State. The Bulldogs swept visiting Utah State 6-1, 4-3 and 15-1 in five innings in Sunday’s series finale.
Freshman left-hander Danielle East got the win Sunday to improve her conference record to 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
During its winning streak, Fresno State has outscored opponents 66-12.
Sophomore Hayleigh Galvan has reached base in 20 straight games.
San Jose State (25-11, 9-2) leads the Mountain West. All three weekend games start at noon at Mission College, the Spartans’ home field during on-campus construction. Sophomore second baseman Cassidy Clark (Clovis West High) has started all 36 games for San Jose State and leads the team with a .393 average. Freshman outfielder Desiree Reyes (Edison) has appeared in every game (27 starts) and is batting .282 and junior catcher Alyssa Avila (Central) has appeared in 28 games and is batting .264.
