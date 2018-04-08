Why Paul Loeffler, the voice of Bulldogs athletics, felt obligated to donate a kidney

Days before the long drive to UCSF Medical Center in preparation for major surgery, patient Paul Loeffler calmly listened as the doctor asked the same question one more time.
Are you sure you’re willing to give up one of your kidneys?
Doctors assured Loeffler that as a donor, he could back out of the operation even the day of surgery.
Loeffler, the voice of Fresno State athletics, took the consent forms and signed them.
Then he chuckled and smiled as if he’d concluded a radio broadcast of another Bulldogs victory.
“All in God’s hand,” Loeffler later said when recounting the operation that occurred in January.
Friend Michael Alexander, a 67-year-old Fresno native, had been waiting roughly two years to receive a new kidney.
Loeffler, 41, had been on call to donate for nearly three decades, as he’d come to realize.
Paying it forward, after all, doesn’t always mean paying it forward immediately.
A selfless, devout Christian, Loeffler was inspired to give “the gift of life” after his father Bobby Loeffler's received a kidney transplant 28 years ago -- even if his father's donor had happened to be a deceased person.
“My dad was an incredible guy,” Loeffler said. “He could do anything, build anything, fix anything. And I saw him lose a lot of those abilities.
“He had a kidney transplant, which gave him some of his life back. I look back at those (final) eight years that I had with him as a big life-changing gift for me.”
Alexander, who was born with only one kidney, already had gone through a kidney transplant before.
Back in 1999, Alexander’s brother Hugh served as the donor.
It held up two years longer than the average life of most donated kidneys, but nonetheless failed on Alexander in 2016 after 17 years.
Family members once again tried to step up help Alexander.
But this time, no one was a capable, matching donor, either because of age, health or compatibility.
Alexander ended up on dialysis and placed on California’s organ transplant wait list.
The odds of getting a kidney never seem good.
According to organdonor.gov., more than 116,000 people have been on the national transplant waiting list since August 2017.
The average wait time for a kidney can be 3-5 years, perhaps longer in some geographical regions of the country, according to kidney.org.
“We just tried to keep faith and prayed a lot,” wife Linda Alexander said. “We also had tremendous support and prayers from our (church) members and dear friends.”
Loeffler, who initially met Alexander while the two attended The Well Community Church a few years ago, wanted to help.
But to donate to someone who’s not a family member? To a person Loeffler had known for just six years? And to a recipient who’s 26 years his senior?
Many might’ve second-guessed making such a generous gesture. Some might never had stepped up.
With support from his family, Loeffler pressed forward and prayed.
“I really believe that when we’re blessed,” Loeffler said, “it’s our obligation to share that blessing with others.”
Back when his father's donated kidney began to deteriorate, Loeffler tried to donate then, too.
Because he loved his dad so much and always looked up to him, a 21-year-old Paul Loeffler firmly told his parents he wanted to donate one of his kidneys to help save his father’s life.
Mom and Dad, however, quickly but gently rejected their youngest son's offer.
“They were very smart to do that,” said Loeffler, who has an older brother, older sister and a younger sister. "That wouldn’t have been a good idea at that age.”
In the months leading to Loeffler’s transplant surgery with Alexander, Fresno State’s play-by-play announcer believes he started to receive signs that validated his decision.
Tests confirmed Loeffler and Alexander had similar organ sizes, the same blood type and compatible tissue.
Doctors called them a perfect match
“To me, it was God’s confirmation every step of the way,” Loeffler said. “We put it in God’s hands, and he’s worked out all the details.”
Alexander said he is forever grateful for Loeffler’s generosity and courage.
“It humbled me that someone like Paul would be willing to give me a kidney,” Alexander said. “I became emotional. After we talked, I had tears at home.”
As he did with the first kidney donated to him, Alexander nicknamed the kidney that Loeffler gave.
He calls it “Bobby,” in honor of Loeffler’s dad, and jokes that he and Loeffler now are twins.
As Alexander made the twin comment with Loeffler by his side, Paul couldn't help but smile upon hearing his father’s name.
Bobby Loeffler was no longer a hero just to a son.
Bobby Loeffler was a savior of sorts to an elderly man he’d never met.
“Having Paul give me Bobby has been a blessing,” Alexander said. “It is a new lease on life. I think I have an obligation to honor the gift that Paul gave.”
Alexander is known for helping others, too.
He was president and chief executive officer for the United Way of Fresno County before retiring in 2015, and worked various roles with Kaiser Permanente Health Plan and Hospital.
"I know Mike's heart," Loeffler said. "So if sharing a little piece of what God gave me... can help Mike continue to be a blessing ... why would you want to pass that up?"
A few days after the kidney transplant, Alexander was back at UCSF to handle some unexpected developments.
He remains on the road to recovery, trying to build back his strength and stamina.
The 6-foot-7 Alexander also wants to regain the 30 pounds lost while on dialysis.
Loeffler, meanwhile, said he’s fully healed.
He missed three Bulldogs men's basketball games to recover from surgery then enthusiastically returned to the airwaves.
He's been the primary voice of Fresno State sports broadcasts since 2010, enlightening listeners with his insider knowledge of Fresno State sports and providing eloquent description of game action.
Loeffler also has resumed playing basketball with his buddies in the mornings.
“I want to thank everybody for their prayers,” Loeffler said. “We felt it in that hospital in San Francisco.
“It was proof again that God’s plans are always better than ours.”
Comments