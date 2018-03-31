Fresno State

March 31, 2018 8:10 PM

Danielle East, Edgar Gonzalez pitch gems to lift Bulldogs to series wins

Fresno Bee Staff

Great Saturday pitching performances helped the Fresno State softball and baseball teams forget about awful starts to Easter weekend series.

In Albuquerque, Danielle East pitched a five-inning no-hitter as the Bulldogs mercy-ruled New Mexico 10-0 in the finale of a Mountain West Conference series.

And at Beiden Field, Edgar Gonzalez pitched a two-hitter as Fresno State shut out Long Beach State 2-0 in the finale of a nonconference series.

Remarkably, East struck out 15, after striking out 13 in Thursday's loss. She allowed two baserunners, one on a walk and one on a hit by pitch. She became the 22nd Bulldogs softball pitcher to record a no-hitter, 74 total.

Gonzalez (5-1), a junior right-hander, struck out 11 and walked none.

Not a bad way to end the weekend after these starts: New Mexico walked off Thursday night with a 4-3 win, nullifying a Bulldogs three-run rally in the top of the seventh to take a short-lived lead; and Long Beach State won the baseball opener 24-10.

In between, Fresno State won 15-7 on the baseball field and 14-4 in five innings on the softball field.

Both Fresno State teams are in the Bay Area midweek, with softball (19-15) playing Tuesday night at Stanford and Wednesday night at Santa Clara, and baseball (16-11) playing Wednesday afternoon at San Francisco.

Then it's back to Mountain West play, where the Bulldogs (4-8) try to get back in the baseball race with a weekend series at New Mexico and the softball team (4-2) plays a home weekend series against Utah State.

Related content

Fresno State

Comments

Videos

View more video

Fresno State