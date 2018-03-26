Katie Castellon, seen in 2017 action, hit a walkoff double Sunday to help Fresno State win a Mountain West Conference-opening series against Colorado State.
Fresno State

Bulldogs on different momentum swings in softball, baseball

Fresno Bee Staff

March 26, 2018 09:26 AM

The Fresno State softball and baseball teams head into a short Easter week on different momentum swings.

The Bulldogs softball team is 2-1 in the Mountain West Conference heading to a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series at New Mexico thanks to a walkoff win Sunday at home against Colorado State.

Katie Castellon’s double scored the winning run in a 4-3 win Sunday after Fresno State fell behind 3-0 in the first. The Bulldogs fell behind 3-0 Friday night, too, before rallying for a 9-3 victory, getting four innings of hitless relief by winning pitcher Samantha Mejia.

Saturday, Fresno State celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the school’s national championship but lost 4-0.

Still, the Bulldogs (17-14 overall) are near the top of the Mountain West standings trailing San Jose State (5-1) and Boise State (4-2).

The Fresno State baseball team is 4-8 in the Mountain West after an 18-12 loss Sunday at home to Nevada. Fresno State has four home nonconference games this week, Tuesday night against UC Riverside and Thursday-Friday-Saturday against Long Beach State.

Freshman reliever Jamison Hill struck out two batters with the tying run on third base to preserve Fresno State’s 5-4 Saturday win over Nevada. That was sandwiched by a 5-1 loss Friday and Sunday’s loss, when the Bulldogs (13-10 overall) gave up nine runs in the first and were behind 18-5 before scoring seven in the final two innings.

